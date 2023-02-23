Brought to you by
GLASGOW GALLERY
ARTIST Margaret Evans is always finding “new nuggets of beauty” in Scotland to capture, with the landscape a constant source of inspiration.
Well-known internationally for her evocative depictions of landscapes, her works are featured in collections worldwide and she has a new exhibition opening at Glasgow Gallery on March 4.
Called Scotland’s Coast and Mountains – Moments of Inspiration, it features 33 paintings mostly in pastel and gouache.
A Stroll Before Dark
Evans, in fact, is a passionate advocate for pastel which she regards as an undervalued medium.
“Pastel is good for Scottish landscapes as it can be as rough and textured as you like,” she said. “It is known as a dry medium but I sometimes add an oil or watercolour to it. It mixes well with gouache and the big pieces in the new exhibition are nearly all pastel and gouache because the two knit together beautifully. Gouache is quite gritty in texture when it is dry so that suits pastel as it can sit on top of it rather than slip over.”
A Glasgow School of Art graduate in the vintage year of 1974 that produced other artists like Pam Carter, Evans initially left Scotland to study Art Teaching at the University of London. She began working in portraiture then moved back to Auchterarder to open an art school and centre.
Sunlight Towards Rannoch
Surrounded by the country’s natural beauty she concentrated on landscapes rather than portraiture, finding that pastel was a superb medium to produce atmospheric work. As a specialist in pastel she was also involved in advising manufacturers on the colours and textures of new products and started running painting holidays overseas.
The result was that Evans’ name became widely known in the pastel sphere and she began to be invited to workshops and lectures across the world from Australia to America.
At one point she was away from home for 26 weeks in the year, so gradually began to trim it down so that she could have more time at home to prepare for exhibitions.
This stood her in good stead when the Covid lockdowns began and she could no longer travel or host classes.
“I was ready to give them up when Covid hit so I suppose that was one good thing about the pandemic for me as it forced me to stay at home,” said Margaret.
Bluebell Carpet
She now paints full time in her studio in Highland Perthshire and the area, with its dramatic skies, peaceful woodland glades, lochs and mountains, often feature in her work.
Nearly 50 years on from her graduation from the GSA she no longer paints outside but works from her photographs and painting diaries.
“I have a lot of good material from the days I ran painting holidays in Skye and other places,” said Margaret. “I did a lot of demonstrating and sketching so I have a whole lot of painting diaries from all over the world, including India and South America and I am never stuck for something to paint.”
She frequently visits parts of Scotland – Glencoe is a favourite – to capture scenes in photographs that she uses to paint from when back in her Comrie studio.
“One visit to a place can give me a lot of paintings,” she said. “Glencoe really inspires me but so does Skye and Arran. Easdale is a lovely place I have painted a lot. I am always finding new nuggets of beauty in Scotland.”
Snow By The Earn
Most of the paintings she exhibits are in pastel.
“I like to keep promoting pastel because it is such an undervalued medium,” said Margaret. “That is sad as pastel is so tactile and expressive. There is no fiddling about with brushes as it is pure pigment that is ground and rolled into sticks so you are painting with pure colour. The only disadvantage is that it needs to go under glass but it was quite fashionable for a long while to put oils under glass over here and pastel is not likely to fade provided it is not in direct sunlight. If anything it lasts better because it is pure pigment.”
She added: “I like that it is tactile. I see a colour and I mix it straight on the boards. With paint I would be mixing on a palette but with pastel you can do it on the board. Nowadays the boards have special grounding on them that has a grit on it so it feels a bit like sandpaper. I like to make my own boards using grit and ground gesso - it is fascinating.”
A leading figure in pastel work, Margaret is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America.
Her new exhibition runs at Glasgow Gallery from March 4-25. All works will be available to view and purchase in the gallery and online.
Margaret will be present at the opening of the exhibition.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here