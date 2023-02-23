Called Scotland’s Coast and Mountains – Moments of Inspiration, it features 33 paintings mostly in pastel and gouache.

A Stroll Before Dark

Evans, in fact, is a passionate advocate for pastel which she regards as an undervalued medium.

“Pastel is good for Scottish landscapes as it can be as rough and textured as you like,” she said. “It is known as a dry medium but I sometimes add an oil or watercolour to it. It mixes well with gouache and the big pieces in the new exhibition are nearly all pastel and gouache because the two knit together beautifully. Gouache is quite gritty in texture when it is dry so that suits pastel as it can sit on top of it rather than slip over.”

A Glasgow School of Art graduate in the vintage year of 1974 that produced other artists like Pam Carter, Evans initially left Scotland to study Art Teaching at the University of London. She began working in portraiture then moved back to Auchterarder to open an art school and centre.

Sunlight Towards Rannoch

Surrounded by the country’s natural beauty she concentrated on landscapes rather than portraiture, finding that pastel was a superb medium to produce atmospheric work. As a specialist in pastel she was also involved in advising manufacturers on the colours and textures of new products and started running painting holidays overseas.

The result was that Evans’ name became widely known in the pastel sphere and she began to be invited to workshops and lectures across the world from Australia to America.

At one point she was away from home for 26 weeks in the year, so gradually began to trim it down so that she could have more time at home to prepare for exhibitions.

This stood her in good stead when the Covid lockdowns began and she could no longer travel or host classes.

“I was ready to give them up when Covid hit so I suppose that was one good thing about the pandemic for me as it forced me to stay at home,” said Margaret.

Bluebell Carpet

She now paints full time in her studio in Highland Perthshire and the area, with its dramatic skies, peaceful woodland glades, lochs and mountains, often feature in her work.

Nearly 50 years on from her graduation from the GSA she no longer paints outside but works from her photographs and painting diaries.

“I have a lot of good material from the days I ran painting holidays in Skye and other places,” said Margaret. “I did a lot of demonstrating and sketching so I have a whole lot of painting diaries from all over the world, including India and South America and I am never stuck for something to paint.”

She frequently visits parts of Scotland – Glencoe is a favourite – to capture scenes in photographs that she uses to paint from when back in her Comrie studio.

“One visit to a place can give me a lot of paintings,” she said. “Glencoe really inspires me but so does Skye and Arran. Easdale is a lovely place I have painted a lot. I am always finding new nuggets of beauty in Scotland.”

Snow By The Earn

Most of the paintings she exhibits are in pastel.

“I like to keep promoting pastel because it is such an undervalued medium,” said Margaret. “That is sad as pastel is so tactile and expressive. There is no fiddling about with brushes as it is pure pigment that is ground and rolled into sticks so you are painting with pure colour. The only disadvantage is that it needs to go under glass but it was quite fashionable for a long while to put oils under glass over here and pastel is not likely to fade provided it is not in direct sunlight. If anything it lasts better because it is pure pigment.”

She added: “I like that it is tactile. I see a colour and I mix it straight on the boards. With paint I would be mixing on a palette but with pastel you can do it on the board. Nowadays the boards have special grounding on them that has a grit on it so it feels a bit like sandpaper. I like to make my own boards using grit and ground gesso - it is fascinating.”

A leading figure in pastel work, Margaret is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America.

Her new exhibition runs at Glasgow Gallery from March 4-25. All works will be available to view and purchase in the gallery and online.

Margaret will be present at the opening of the exhibition.

margaretevansart.com