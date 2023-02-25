There are hundreds of stunning homes across Scotland just waiting for the right owners to move in.
From classic townhouses in the city to manors towering over nearby countryside, there is something out there to suit all tastes and preferences.
This eight-bedroom Georgian-style home for sale in Inveresk Village, Musselburgh is no exception thanks to its convenient location, rich history and attention to detail.
Eskgrove Hall has been put on the market by Knight Frank with offers in excess of £1,995,000 being accepted by the estate agents.
With all of this in mind, take a look inside this historic property ideally suited to family life.
Eskgrove Hall has been described as an "exceptional home ideally suited to family life" with it being perfect for those seeking space, privacy and a rural feel.
Only a stone's throw away from Musselburgh, the property boasts a number of nearby amenities such as a racecourse, a leisure centre, golf courses, and a theatre as well as a wide range of restaurants and cafes.
Before entering the property designed by David Waugh, visitors are greeted with a sweeping cherry tree-lined driveway.
The home is stone built and has a lime render finish, making it rather sympathetic to its Georgian style while the interior is more contemporary.
The atmosphere of the property is said to be "welcoming and homely", having been designed over its three floors to include lots of natural light.
On the ground floor, there are three reception rooms, providing both living and entertaining spaces.
There is also a kitchen and breakfast area to the rear of the home including doors leading to a gorgeous patio and garden. On either side of the kitchen are conveniently located family and dining rooms.
Moving onto the property's first floor, the principal bedroom suite including a well-proportioned ensuite bathroom and dressing room can be found.
There are five further double bedrooms on this floor with two being ensuites.
The second floor includes two double bedrooms and a large family and TV room as well as a shower room. This floor would be ideal for guests, older children and household staff.
Further accommodation consists of a gym and a conveniently located utility room and a separate WC.
For additional security, the 2.7-acre property has a state-of-the-art internal and perimeter security system with an infrared camera.
Despite the property being an older one, it has underfloor heating, Starlink wifi 200mbps, an amplified mesh system throughout the house as well a double garage with electric vehicle charging.
