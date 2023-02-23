Billy Connolly Does…is nominated for Best Entertainment along with Rob & Romesh Vs, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors.

The hit seven-part series, which aired in March last year on Gold, follows Connolly as he looks back at 50 years of stand-up and highlights some of his favourite sets from over the decades.

READ MORE: Nominations open for Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award

It was shot around the Florida home he shares with his wife Pamela Stephenson.

Gold confirmed back in September that it has commissioned two three-part specials of the show, following the success of series one.

Billy Connolly Does…The Decades, will find Connolly stepping back in time to look at how politics, celebrity, sex, TV and football have changed for all of us in the last 50 years.

The winners of the 49th Broadcasting Press Guild Awards will be announced at The Royal Horseguards Hotel in Whitehall, London, on Friday March 24.