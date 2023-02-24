KILMARTIN is a small semi-rural village in Argyll and Bute best known as an area with one of the richest concentrations of historical sites in Scotland with over 350 prehistoric monuments within a six-mile radius, including burial cairns, rock carvings, standing stones, and the remains of a fortress.
Eight miles from Lochgilphead and Crinan, both of which provide a scenic sailing route to the west coast, Kilmartin is a dual lifestyle location – home to Sona House, a bespoke, contemporary villa set in landscaped garden grounds with spectacular views over the surrounding countryside.
The property offers over 5,000 sq ft of living space to give a living/dining room, dining kitchen, utility, family/games room, office/study, four double bedrooms (all en suite) and two bathrooms.
The layout is also designed to enable an annexed one-bedroomed apartment if desired, creating multiple uses as a family home with holiday rental potential.
Internal features include vaulted ceilings, zoned underground heating on the ground floor, solid oak and tiled flooring, spiral staircase, and quality fixtures and fittings.
The expansive reception hall provides an initial sense of drama with its vaulted ceiling, tiled floor, and open-tread hardwood staircase. However, the 30ft open plan dining kitchen has the real wow factor; fitted to a standard suitable for professional use, with stainless steel units and splashbacks, integrated appliances, five-zone cooker, and in the centre of the room, a U-shaped island unit incorporating multiple storage cabinets and recessed lighting, while the main focal point is a large mural on one wall.
An inner hallway off the kitchen reveals another vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, door onto a side deck and garden – and a spiral staircase to the first-floor accommodation, which includes a 26ft family room, bathroom (Jacuzzi bath and double shower), and oak-floored study. The main staircase in the hall leads to four spacious bedrooms with appointed en suites.
The exterior view is also eye-catching, with landscaped gardens, monobloc driveway/parking area, raised deck overlooking a stream, terrace/patio, lawns, large workshop/outbuilding, summerhouse, and detached garage.
Sona House is for sale at offers in the region of £500,000 with Argyll Estate Agents in Lochgilphead.
