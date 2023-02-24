The site offers incredible 360-degree views over Loch Broom taking in Harris and Lewis, the Summer Isles archipelago, the Isle of Skye, and many of Scotland’s most famous mountains, including An Teallach, Stac Pollaidh, and Assynt.

The property comprises land extending to circa 73m2, on which is a single storey, 60-year-old wooden building extending to around 17m2. The building is on a substantial concrete base the plot of land is fenced and comes with its own rowan tree, planted according to long-held folklore to ward off witches. Additionally, power is connected, and water is close by, although telecommunication functions have all been disconnected.

Located in a high-demand area for year-round holiday rentals, other options include a glamping pod or log cabin. This part of Scotland is a mecca for walking, climbing, kayaking, fishing, caving, sailing and more – there is also a beach only 50 metres from the property.

The Old Telephone Exchange is for sale by Online Property Auctions Scotland at 9.00am on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with a guide price of £25,000.

Call 0141 266 0125 for more information.