Police are continuing to ask for the help of the public to trace a hillwalker and his dog missing in the Glencoe area.
Kyle Sambrook travelled in his black Peugeot 208 from West Yorkshire on Saturday, arriving in Glencoe around 3.30pm that day, and has not been in touch since with his family or friends.
He had intended to walk and wild camp before returning to West Yorkshire on Tuesday, but failed to do so. His car was found in the Three Sister’s car park in Glencoe and concerns are growing for his welfare.
Extensive searches are ongoing to trace him involving multiple Mountain Rescue Teams, including those from Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, Arran and Police Scotland, assisted by the RAF, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA).
There has been a sighting of Kyle and his dog, a Beagle called Bane, in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe around 12 noon on Sunday, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him since then.
Sergeant Shaun Knox said: “Kyle was suitably clothed for walking and we believe he had a tent and other equipment with him. He may have changed his original plan to climb Buchaille Etive Mor and it is important that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.
“We are asking anyone who was out and about on Sunday in the area, and in the days since, if they recall seeing Kyle and his dog, both are quite distinctive.
“We would like to thank everyone who has responded to our appeal as every piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in helping us to find him. Please get in touch with any information that you might have.”
Kyle is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with ash blond hair short hair, ginger/blond stubble, blue eyes and a West Yorkshire accent.
He was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaiki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket, grey North Face beanie hat. He was carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack.
Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1644 of Wednesday, 22 February, 2023.
