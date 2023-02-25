Islanders and business people looked on this week as one vessel that had been rejected by ferry chiefs as unsuitable "smoothly" navigated island and mainland harbours after being chartered by a Scottish company.

Northwards, one of Northern Isles ferry provider Serco Northlink’s biggest customers, is arguing the exercise proved the Bore Bay is suitable for the Aberdeen to Lerwick route.

The special sailing of the vessel allowed the reliable transportation of wind farm materials for the freight firm. Sea Cargo AS of Norway offered the one-off connection between Esbjerg, Rotterdam, Lerwick and Bergen.

Neil Leslie, commercial director of Northwards, said: “The whole operation went very smoothly and undoubtedly opens up the possibility of operating similar sailings in the future.”

'The ship arrived in Lerwick at 12 noon on Saturday and cargo was handled within four hours' (Image: Northwards)

He said it has “demonstrated the technical viability of the vessel, its ability to dock at Holmsgarth, and its capacity to carry freight to and from Shetland, something for which the Shetland business community has been crying out for over many years”.

He added: “We very much hope that Transport Scotland will note the success of the operation and, in particular, reconsider its options ready for the next livestock season.”

Northwards is headquartered in Lerwick and has bases in Kirkwall, Aberdeen, Inverness, Scrabster and Glasgow.

Mr Leslie also said: “The vessel is perfectly suited to the Aberdeen to Lerwick route and would have eased the extreme pressure at peak times.

"We understand that the offer was rejected out of hand."

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand that the operator [Serco Northlink] was approached at short notice with an indication that the vessel may be available.

"However, following their assessment they determined it would not be suitable for their needs for a number of reasons. It should also be noted that, working closely with its customers, NorthLink managed the busy livestock season with the existing fleet.

"They will continue to work with stakeholders and keep options for this year under review.

“We continue to work closely with CMAL and our ferry operators to help address the challenges facing our ferry network and we have always been clear that we would explore any appropriate charter or purchase of second-hand tonnage if available.

"We would of course need to consider the suitability of the vessel for the routes and services which we operate and the terms and affordability of any such arrangement in full."

Freight and haulage operator Northwards said the vessel is 'perfectly suited' to Lerwick (Image: Getty)

Ruth Henderson, chief executive of Seafood Shetland, for the Stewart Building Transport Group which represents the islands’ hauliers and seafood industry, said: “We repeatedly hear from Transport Scotland that CMAL continues to look for suitable second-hand tonnage that could be added to the Northern Isles fleet.”

She said that “more than 150 ships were viewed over a two-year period, yet none has been found to be suitable”.

“Meanwhile one such rejected ship, the Bore Bay, has called at Holmsgarth to deliver freight this weekend. We have to ask if the Bore Bay was found to be unsuitable, what exactly are the criteria?

"It is deeply frustrating that this situation seems impossible to resolve: if action isn’t taken right now to secure a vessel, we will, once again, have serious constraints placed upon the service in six months’ time when livestock shipping season is upon us."

Serco Northlink did not respond to a request for comment.

