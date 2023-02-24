Built circa 2014 using modern construction methods which put energy efficiency at the forefront (hence the EPC band C rating), this impeccably presented home offers lifestyle options galore with accommodation spanning around 2,900 sq ft over two levels. It also has a garden log cabin with pergola, summerhouse, agricultural shed, two stables, extensive garden grounds, mature woodland, and planning approval for another house within the grounds.

Internally configured to provide an easy and comfortable flow, the entrance hall and galleried staircase lead to a large split-level kitchen and dining room, the former a country kitchen with black granite worktops, range cooker, and breakfast bar, while a few steps down is a sociable dining space with patio doors onto a raised dining deck outside.

The living room has a wood-burning stove and dual aspect views over the front and rear gardens, and completing the ground floor is a utility, wet room, and three bedrooms – master with dressing room and en suite shower room – while one bedroom is presently used as a snug.

Two further bedrooms serviced by a shower room are positioned off the galleried landing upstairs. Outside, the main garden area extends to around an acre and incorporates expansive lawns, woodland and planted areas, while the various outbuildings are all positioned to take advantage of the sun and far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside towards the Firth of Clyde and iconic Ailsa Craig.

Mid Fullwood also has a private driveway (accessed via electric wrought iron gates) and abundant space for parking.

Offers over £695,000 are invited by Savills’ Glasgow office.