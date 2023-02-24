A MAJOR emergency rescue operation is underway after a boat sank off East India Harbour in Greenock.
Onlookers at the scene said that they could see a lifeboat crew tapping on the upturned hull of the stricken vessel before it sank just minutes later.
The alarm was first raised around 3.30pm, with police, coastguard crews and a search and rescue helicopter all in attendance.
One Twitter user posted from the scene:
Major incident at Custom House Quay in Greenock. Just witnessed a tug capsize. Cosstguard on scene but looks like persons trapped. @STVNews @BBCScotlandNews @Daily_Record @greenocktele @Glasgow_Times pic.twitter.com/oWewXFParB— Dànaidh Mac Gille Brighde (@DannyMcBride) February 24, 2023
One eyewitness told our sister paper the Greenock Telegraph that they thought the terrifying ordeal was a 'training exercise'.
The individual said: "When we arrived, we thought it was a training exercise.
"It looked like the rusted hulk of a wee boat or something.
"We were busy looking at the Hebridean Princess, I thought it must’ve been a training exercise.
"I didn’t realise there was anything untoward until the other boats started coming.
"Someone from the boats that arrived got on top and was tapping and shouting on the hull asking if there was anyone in there.
"All of a sudden it was a hive of everything, there were boats and helicopters. I just hope they’re alright."
The coastguard said there were two people on board the vessel when it capsized.
A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently responding to reports of a capsized vessel at Custom House Quay in Greenock, February 24.
“Just before 3.30pm Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and are searching the area. Police Scotland is also in attendance.”
