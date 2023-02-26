For a few years in the 1980s, the two sides locked horns across Loch Carron, in a gruelling rowing race that could have fallen straight from the pages of a Hamish Macbeth script, which saw both go to extreme lengths in a battle to emerge victorious.

Now moves are underway to recreate the short-lived but hugely competitive Plockton to Portree rowing race, in the hope of reigniting the community camaraderie of the past and creating fresh memories for a new generation.

The race’s revival will be the final instalment in a multi-layered arts project developed by the son of one of the original Plockton race team after he was inspired by tales of the daring – yet almost slapstick - rowing challenge of the early 1980s.

Conscious of the modern pressures facing both rural communities, including the impact of tourism and the loss of places and traditional activities which once drew local people together, Malcolm Mackenzie devised an idea to have both build their own boats in preparation for the race.

In recent weeks, a small stone boat shed in Portree and a former aircraft hangar in Plockton have become temporary boatbuilding sheds, where the frames of 22ft St Ayles skiffs are being carefully pieced together by locals - from primary school age children up to one woman in her mid-80s.

The project has been particularly significant in the ‘Hamish Macbeth’ village of Plockton in Wester Ross, a stopover spot just off the North Coast 500 route and which sees almost 30,000 visitors a year.

With both of its village pubs closed for winter – one, the Plockton Inn, is undergoing a major makeover - locals had faced weeks with nowhere to gather and socialise.

But while their boat construction has provided a place to congregate during the winter months, the Portree project is in a race of a different kind: the boatshed it is using is set to be returned to a local organisation, leaving them having to find new premises to complete their build.

Artist Malcom, who developed the From Plockton to Portree project, says he hopes it will unite locals at a time of change for rural communities.

“In summer, the pubs in Plockton are so busy, and space is at a premium: the village halls and other spaces like churches where people used to gather, aren’t used the way they used to be and there’s not the same activities to bring them together.

“I was thinking about how we could get people in a space that’s not necessarily just a room, when I thought of my dad and rowing races in the 1980s.

“I knew there was a healthy rivalry between Portree and Plockton. The old guys who remember the race have great rowing stories that they tell over and over again.

“Hopefully this ends up giving people their own stories to tell.”

According to his father Calum, now 70 and one of the original Plockton rowers, the 1980s series of races developed from banter but took a more serious edge as both communities battled to win bragging rights over the other.

“It was all started in the pub as most of these things are,” he says.

“There was a bit of banter and the Portree boys challenged us to a race from Portree to Plockton.

“We thought that as we had a good sailing club and a rowing boat, it should be fine.

“It was only after we agreed that we saw their boat. We realised right away it was much better than ours and we couldn’t beat it with our little boat.”

Faced with almost certain defeat, the Plockton team set off on a frantic search for an alternative, which ended 400 miles south in North Yorkshire.

“One of the Plockton boys saw a proper coastal four rowing boat for sale in Whitby. We knew right away it could beat the Portree boat.”

Having clubbed together to buy it, they then needed to transport it hundreds of miles north to Wester Ross.

But before they even had the chance to race it, the Portree rivals attempted to ‘gazump’ them and claim they were winners of the first race.

“We had to get the boat to Portree to start of the race, but it was agreed if the weather conditions were bad, the race would be cancelled,” Calum adds.

“It turned out that it was bad weather. We didn’t go to Portree, but the Portree boys set off anyway.

“We got a phone call from Skye to say they on their way.”

A helicopter based at Plockton was ‘scrambled’ and spotters confirmed Portree were racing without their rivals.

“It happened to be the day of the Loch Carron highland games, so we all left for the games so there’d be nowhere here to meet them when they arrived.

“They claimed to have won the first race by a week.”

The official race the following race saw Plockton win in an impressive 3hrs 49mins and 59 secs.

Bruised by the loss, Portree set off on a mission to purchase a new, bigger and better rowing boat of their own – but still couldn’t beat their Plockton rivals.

“We used to say the races stopped because Portree were fed up always losing,” adds Calum.

There was revenge one year when the Skye rowers ensured Plockton did not get their hands on the winners’ cup, after infiltrating their drink-fuelled celebrations and spiriting it away.

“It was a year later before we got our hands back on the cup,” said Calum. “But it was all good fun.”

The From Plockton to Portree boat project will see the two newly built skiffs put to the water to race, and then handed to the two communities to decide how to use them in the future.

It’s thought they will be taken up by local coastal rowing groups: the sport is in the grip of a major boom, with dozens of boatbuilding projects and rowing competitions emerging across the country.

Heather Fulton, producer at ATLAS Arts, which is supporting the project along with Skye-based arts group SEALL, said: “Many of us have heard old stories about the Portree to Plockton race and how this group of lads, probably quite a competitive bunch, would have fun and race the 25 miles between the two places.

“There are so many stories about it, there are songs and poems and it was obviously something that brought people together.

“We are already seeing that among the people building the boats who are coming together to socialise, doing things with their hands, chatting and just coming together.”