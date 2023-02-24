The maritime service responded to reports of a capsized vessel off Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town on Friday afternoon.

It is believed the vessel had two crew members onboard.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area after the alarm was raised around 3.30pm.

Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MOD Police vessel.

HM Coastguard confirmed that its involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8pm on Friday evening.

The search is now in the hands of Police Scotland, HM Coastguard added.

Two crew members are believed to have been on the vessel (Image: george munro)

