Wheatley Glasgow intends to demolish the buildings to make way for a £73million development in the area, including 300 new homes and other improvements.

However, Wyndford Residents Union say a report they commissioned showed that retrofitting was the 'greener' option.

Tenants were previously occupying blocks 151, 171, 191 and 120, which could be demolished as soon as this spring.

A Wheatley Homes spokesperson said the “very small” group of activists don’t represent the majority of tenants, who are “excited” about the £73m regeneration plan.

The Wyndford Residents Union took to the streets on Saturday to continue their protest to save the 600 social housing flats.

Wyndford Resident Union protest and march today through the north west of Glasgow against the proposed demolition of 600 social housing flats (Image: Edd Carlile)

Starting at The Point in Possilpark, the group carried banners and waved flags as they made their way to Collina Street in Maryhill.

The Wyndford Residents Union said: "The experts are clear, the Wyndford high flats can be successfully and easily retrofitted. The costs of doing so have been deliberately inflated by the Glasgow Housing Association who are pursuing their £900 a month private tenancies.

"The carbon saving from doing so would be very considerable. The retrofit would create a mix of family sized homes with almost no heating costs and no carbon emissions. The built legacy can be both preserved and expanded upon."

Wheatley Homes has previously stated that 94 per cent of residents have "successfully and happily moved out of the tower blocks into much more suitable, attractive and quality homes" and that the tower blocks are "unpopular and unsustainable" and cannot be retro-fitted.

Bernadette Hewitt, Wheatly Homes Glasgow tenant chair told the Glasgow Times: "These dated, no longer acceptable units will be replaced by 300 affordable homes, 255 of which will be for social rent. The houses and flats will be attractive, fuel-efficient and of the highest quality, offering the same number, if not more bedrooms."