And then, even when her hands were aching, she sewed a bit more.

In her head were memories of the neighbourhood she remembered from her youth; the closes and narrow pends which once ran off Linlithgow’s high street, the doors and windows of long since demolished homes, local characters and events that bonded townsfolk together.

Ignoring the pain of arthritis in her hands, almost every day for hours at a time she used her needle and thread like a paintbrush, transferring her memories onto creamy linen to create an extraordinary embroidery map of the 1950s town of her youth.

Now complete, her intricate work spans six linen panels, each one 2.5ft by 6.5ft, packed with elaborate details of Linlithgow’s buildings, street furniture, shop names and memories of events.

Among the buildings she stitched are some - including her own childhood home – that were demolished decades ago, making her needle and thread map a poignant reminder of days gone by.

To make her labour of love all the more extraordinary, each stitch, building and panel was created ‘freehand’, without the use of a chart or any drawing on the linen to help guide her stitches.

Now what started as just a hobby project to keep her hands busy during the boredom of shielding has been recognised as an important piece of social history, to be unveiled at the town’s museum this weekend.

There are also plans to raise £25,000 to have the panels professionally framed and protected, so it can form the centrepiece of an exhibition to include recordings of Christine and other locals talking of their memories of the High Street before the bulldozers moved in.

Christine, who began the embroidery when she was 75 and is now 77, says she never intended her lockdown project to grow so large.

Having started, however, she couldn’t bring herself to stop until she had completed both sides of the royal burgh’s high street, spanning its three quarters of a mile length from east to west, as it looked when she was a child.

“When I was a wee girl 70 years ago, I lived in one of the tenement flats that was knocked down in the 1950s and 1960s.

“Being turned out of our house was quite traumatic and that experience stayed with me for all these years.

“I never forgave the town council for knocking them down.

“I had always wanted to do an embroidery of the block where we lived but never got around to it until Covid, when my husband and I were shielding.

“The first lockdown went into the second lockdown, and I just kept sewing.

“I think it’s turned out quite nice, but it is a bit bigger than what I set out to do.”

Christine grew up in tenement homes overlooked by Linlithgow Palace and St Michael’s Church.

Despite being the town’s historic heart, buildings dating from the 19th century and earlier and complete with external staircases, gated pends leading to the loch and crowstepped gables, were controversially demolished to create The Vennel, a series of 1960s multi-level, white walled, flat roof dwellings and shops.

Although many of Linlithgow’s old buildings remain, other treasures have also been lost – most recently the town’s Victoria Hall, a grand and towering 1880s building with cone-shaped turrets. It was controversially demolished in 2018, leaving a gap site.

Christine, who runs a craft shop in Linlithgow, initially relied on her own photographs and memories to recreate the street scenes.

But as her project grew, she sought photographs of the High Street from friends and newspaper archives, while a 1837 ‘bird’s eye view’ map of the High Street found at the National Library of Scotland provided invaluable insight into the sizes of buildings and key features like pends, steps and gable ends.

She used a single-coloured brown thread to create a “sepia” photograph effect, while dotted throughout are delightful references to town events and people that she knew.

She added: “When I was little, I would play in the High Street, we’d go the bakers’ shop on a Friday and get a poke filled with trimmings from the cakes and play hide and seek in the Sheriff Court – we were quite naughty.

“It was wonderful, but all of those things are gone now. I wanted to add those little stories in.”

Christine, who recalls being taught to sew by her mother by gaslight, spent up to three hours a day, almost every day for two years, working with 12 needles at a time.

She used the spaces in the calico linen as a 'grid’, constantly referring to her collection of photographs and map, and counting as she to ensure details like windows and doors were as accurate as possible.

“I would use around 24 inches of thread on each of the 12 needles – or maybe more if I thought it was an easy building that was long with regular windows.

“But some buildings were harder, with turrets and statues and would take much longer to do.

“I didn’t draw any of it out, I would just count the holes in the linen as I went along.

“It felt like I was putting the buildings back,” she added.

Her work, called The Linlithgow Embroidery and is at the centre of a fundraising project to conserve and display it as the centrepiece of an oral history project.

Marilyne McLaren, convenor of Linlithgow Civic Trust said: “When Christine invited me to look at her embroidery, I thought it would be just a panel of brown stitching which might not be very exciting.

“But when I saw the scale of it, the outlines of the old buildings and the detail in it, I was amazed.

“Then when you realise how she has done it, without drawing anything and just going in with her needle and thread and stitching, it is remarkable.

“It is as if the High Street has come back again.”

“It is a wonderful piece of social history that deserves to be persevered.”