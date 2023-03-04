Fiction
Untamed Shore
Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99 (ebook £6.99)
From historical fantasy to gothic horror, Silvia Moreno-Garcia remains unbound by genre. Untamed Shore is her dip into (almost) contemporary noir, a gripping murder mystery set against a backdrop of shark hunting and small-town melodrama in late Seventies Baja California. Eighteen-year-old Viridiana does not fit in and, hoping to escape her stuffy fishing village, she is drawn to the glamour of three American tourists who need a translator for their summer in Mexico. A cloak-and-dagger tragedy soon befalls the group but, such is her desire for excitement, she cannot resist the urge to stick around even as the sharks start to circle. Emotions and stakes are high as the morally ambiguous Viridiana leads us through a fantastically evocative and suspenseful thriller.
9/10
Victory City
Salman Rushdie
Jonathan Cape, £22 (ebook £10.99)
Musician Jarvis Cocker summarises it by saying that reading Sir Salman Rushdie's novel, Victory City, will "make you feel the same excitement you felt at discovering the Brothers Grimm when you were a child - but it's for grown-ups!" It's an apt description for Rushdie's latest offering, written before he was attacked in New York last year. A young girl, Pampa Kampana, becomes a vessel for a goddess following an encounter as a child. Her story becomes intertwined with the rise of a city called Bisnaga - otherwise known as 'victory city'. There's a magical thread of storytelling running through the veins of each character we meet in this book, with many of the experiences and themes prompting the reader to mentally check them against the topics in the author's prolific vault. There's a lightness of pace and tone which makes it a joy to read, but as ever, the layered meanings behind the words and descriptions don't go unnoticed. The realist feminist tale ends with a powerful sign-off, resonating even after you've turned the final page.
8/10
Queen K
Sarah Thomas
Serpent's Tail, £14.99 (ebook £11.99)
Narrated by Mel, a private tutor who works for an oligarch family, Queen K tells the story of Kata, her husband Ivan and her daughter Alex. Kata is a character longing for acceptance into the world of high society. This desire, however, leads to tragedy. Queen K - a debut novel written by Sarah Thomas - starts off slowly, but does a great job at gripping readers and bringing them along on a fascinating journey. The book has lots to draw us in: our hearts ache for young Alex, we empathise with Kata, and we can relate to Mel - someone who is curious about the lives of the rich.
7/10
Non-fiction
Me Vs Brain: An Overthinker's Guide To Life
Hayley Morris
Century, £18.99 (ebook £9.99)
A fresh, laugh-out-loud take on 21st-century high-functioning anxiety, Hayley Morris' honest and easy-to-read debut is a joy from the first page to the last. It's a zeitgeist novel for our times, exposing just how normal it is to feel abnormal. Told through a series of hilarious personal anecdotes, Morris both normalises and offers guidance on how to manage anxiety and overthinking in all of life's situations. From puberty and first dates, to break-ups, bad sex and grief, Morris' insightful narrative to modern life feels like confessing to a best friend. For fans of Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love, Hayley Morris is most definitely an author to watch.
8/10
Children's book of the week
Billy's Bravery
Tom Percival
Bloomsbury Children's Books, priced £1 (ebook 80p, available March 27)
March 2 sees World Book Day (WBD) return, cultivating and celebrating a love of books and reading across the UK. Billy's Bravery is one of the new releases coming out for WBD, aimed at beginner readers. It is World Book Day and Billy wants to dress up as his favourite superhero, Nature Girl, but a voice in his head tells him he might look silly, and he fears his peers will mock him - can he find the courage to dress as he chooses? Uplifting and gentle, this is a great first book for a new reader, and an enjoyable addition to Percival's Big Bright Feelings series.
8/10
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here