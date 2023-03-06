The actress, 47, who joined the cast in the third series and is previously known for her role in American police series White Collar, is reunited with her co-star Daniel Ryan, who plays DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning.

Thomason, who was born and raised in the north west of England, first came to fame via roles in Pie In The Sky, Playing The Field and Where The Heart Is, although for the best part of 15 years prior to The Bay coming along, she worked in the US, where she settled with her husband and child.

She proved a hit with fans after replacing Morven Christie as the crime drama's central character last year, and as the fourth series returns, she talks swapping Malibu for Morecambe and more.

Also returning to the ITV drama, co-created and written by Daragh Carville, is Ryan, whose previous TV credits include Innocent and Home Fires.

Happy Valley fans will also be pleased to learn that Joe Armstrong, who starred in the first series, and Karl Davies, aka Catherine Cawood's son Daniel, are among the guest cast, which also includes Claire Goose and Christopher Coghill.

We find out from Thomason and Ryan what to expect from the upcoming six episodes.

MARSHA THOMASON

CAN YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT IT WAS LIKE COMING BACK AND SEEING ALL THE CAST AGAIN?

"Last year I was the new girl, so I was a bit nervous, whereas this year I felt much more confident coming in and it was just so nice.

"We all became friends and are all in touch when we aren't filming.

"It is especially nice coming back and seeing everybody as I live in LA, they would get together for dinner or drinks and they would send pictures so I'd be sad I was missing out so it's been great to come back."

HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN JENN AND MANNING THIS SERIES?

"The relationship between Jenn and Manning (played by Daniel Ryan) is a little tricky this year.

"Manning has got some personal stuff going on that Jenn stumbles upon quite by accident so it gets a bit messy.

"On the flip side, Jenn also has some personal issues going on in her own life that infiltrates work. That aspect has been really fun to play."

WHAT ABOUT THE BAY DIFFERS FROM SERIES TO SERIES?

"The thing I love about The Bay is that you do have this core group of characters that have run through all four series pretty much, but that each series there is a whole new family, a whole new set of different characters. Each series the centre of the story changes. Every series feels like a different show."

HOW IS MORECAMBE AS A LOCATION AND WHY DOES IT WORK SO WELL FOR THE SERIES?

"Morecambe is a character in our show. It's so iconic and so distinctive. It is a place unto itself. The character of this place really adds to the grit and the drama of the show."

HOW DID YOU FIND COMING BACK FROM LOS ANGELES TO FILM THE BAY?

"I love coming back to Manchester to shoot because I'm from Manchester and these last few years I've gotten to come back quite a few times.

"It feels like Manchester's trying to pull me back in but I'm not having it. I love you, Manchester, but I've got a life somewhere else!"

"It is always a pleasure to come back. My husband's from Manchester too and our families are still there, so it's a real gift actually, because I get to come to work and spend time with my family. A double bonus."

DANIEL RYAN

GIVE US A QUICK OVERVIEW OF THE MAIN STORYLINES FOR THE UPCOMING SERIES?

"The focus of the story this year is about a family who lose their mother in a house fire. We follow them through the series as they try and rebuild themselves and their lives, as well as investigating the crime.

"Focussing on a father who is now left on his own with his kids and how hard that is for him to manage."

AND WHAT'S IN STORE FOR MANNING?

"He doesn't seem to be quite himself. He's still downbeat and dour, but he's always been somebody who works late, always in the office but he seems to be flitting out of the office quite a lot and taking private phone calls.

"The team starts to have their suspicions and he becomes an object of office gossip that he's maybe seeing another person."

WHAT ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MANNING AND JENN THIS SERIES?

"It was really good we established Jenn last year, who was brilliant. Tony gained respect for who she is.

"She's obviously very good at her job and that's what he wants. It felt like last year he was quite easy on her.

"This time he is very happy to go tough on her because she's part of the team now. There is a respect there and they do get on really well."

SO WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THIS SERIES THEN?

"I've got a strong feeling that it's our best one yet. What I love is that you never feel like you're walking through some formulaic drama. Each series feels like a new show.

"Our guest cast are the most important people in each series, we're there to facilitate these great stories of tragedy.

"This year is yet another more complex case, one that involves more than one crime.

"It's richer and deeper than we've gone before with our characters and there's more for people to lap up."

ITV's The Bay returns on Wednesday at 9pm on STV and the series will also stream on ITVX.