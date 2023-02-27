And for anyone who missed the grand display the Met Office has said the phenomenon could return tonight.

It tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the aurora in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

The national weather service said: “A coronal hole high-speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

The Met Office also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.

What causes Northern Lights?





Royal Museums Greenwich explains on its website that the lights are caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun giving out clouds of electrically charged particles which can travel millions of miles and collide with the Earth.

Most particles are deflected away but some are captured in the Earth’s magnetic field and accelerate down towards the north and south poles, colliding with atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the observatory.

The lights are the product of this collision between atoms and molecules from the Earth’s atmosphere and particles from the sun.

In November last year, strong light displays were witnessed across Scotland.

A Met Office spokesperson said the rare sightings of the aurora borealis further south in the UK on Sunday night were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies” in southern regions.

How to watch the aurora

As the charged particles are striking the earth's north magnetic pole, the further north you are, the greater the chance of witnessing their display.

It is unusual for the lights to be visible to the south of Scotland or in England, which makes this even all the more rare.

Light pollution from city streetlamps also affects the chances of seeing the aurora, so getting into the countryside also increases the chances of seeing the lights.

As with all skybound phenomena, a high vantage point helps, with a clear view of the horizon.

The lights appear as a shimmering curtain in the sky, most often described as green but also pink or orange.

Letting your eyes adjust to the dark and constantly scanning the sky for movement shoudl boost your chances of catching a glimpse, which may only be fleeting depending on the strength of the show.