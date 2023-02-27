The crash happened on Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, at about 9.05pm on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, a backseat passenger in a Skoda Superb, died at the scene.

A girl, 16, who was in the backseat with him is in a critical condition at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 19-year-old driver was seriously injured and is being treated in the same hospital.

Two other passengers, men aged 23 and 17, sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland said the three men have been arrested and inquiries into the crash continue.

No one in the other two cars involved, an Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic, was injured.

Police Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 3566 of Sunday February 26 2023, when calling.”