Fiery race
THE BBC prides itself on its impartiality in politics, claiming to merely report the issues rather than nudging the populace in one direction or another.
However, reader Amanda Hunter wonders if the Corporation may actually be sneakily supporting one of the candidates in the titanic struggle to find a new SNP leader.
Says Amanda: “On Sunday afternoon the Beeb broadcast that classic Oscar-winning flick, Chariots of Fire, which celebrates athlete Eric Liddell, a devout Christian who refused to sacrifice his beliefs, even when that endangered his chances of victory.”
Raising an intrigued eyebrow, Amanda adds: “Now which SNP leadership candidate does that remind me of…?”
007’s number’s up
THE James Bond novels are being re-released with numerous changes because the publisher believes the original stories are outdated.
The ever-helpful Diary is devising new titles for the books to ensure they’re in tune with modern times.
David Hall suggests updating Goldfinger to reflect the financial realities of our modern age.
“Surely,” says David, “it should now be called Cryptocurrencyfinger.”
Mucho moolah music
CONFUSED reader Bob Kelly from Falkirk gets in touch to ask: “Why is it called a grand piano? Last time I checked, it cost much more than that.”
Misty musings
LISTENING to a TV weather report, reader Martin Brown was surprised to learn that an "Apache fog" would cover parts of Scotland.
“I’d never previously heard of this type of fog,” admits Martin, “though I was curious to know why it was named after a Native American tribe.”
After musing over this puzzle for a while, Martin came to the conclusion that perhaps what the weatherman actually said was "a patchy fog".
Work woes
THE teenage daughter of reader Edward Nelson quit her weekend office job. “I’m so relieved I don’t have to pretend to know what I’m doing any more,” she said. “It’s much more exhausting than actually knowing what you’re doing.”
Tat-too much?
BODY art is exceedingly popular these days, though not everyone is a fan of tattoos. Reader Linda Nevill was once in a nightclub with a gal pal when she spotted a chap with tattoos on his arms, neck, and even a few on his face.
“I think he’s actually quite attractive,” admitted Linda to her pal.
“Ugh! Not for me” replied the pal. “He’s got more ink on him than a backfiring squid.”
Bird-brained reasoning
“YOU can never lose a homing pigeon,” points out reader Victoria Bulmer, “because if your homing pigeon doesn’t come back, what you’ve actually lost is a pigeon.”
Read more from the Diary: How Taoiseach brewed problems for a confused elderly mother
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here