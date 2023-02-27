Dance
Oracle Leaves - Portraits of Daphne
Tramway, Glasgow
Mary Brennan
Four stars
Mythic story-tellers, such as Ovid, don’t go into much detail about Daphne, the virginal wood nymph who avoided Apollo’s rapacious advances by becoming a laurel tree. For Colette Sadler, however, the nymph’s own narrative deserves our attention: Oracle Leaves - Portraits of Daphne is how this resolutely radical choreographer delves beneath the surface of mythology to conjure up a sense of what shapes an individual, empowers their decisions (and acts of defiance) and, in often unexpected ways, transforms them.
As ever, with Sadler, there is a rich complexity of ideas that lace together questions about perception - initial assumptions may not be valid! - with issues of self-determination. And even though Oracle Leaves connects into Greek rituals, it is - in staging, music and costuming - a contemporary witness to the timeless aspects of the myth. Upstage, a ‘light sculpture’ is like a portal between then and now, colour-shifting across different moods and events.
Meanwhile, Sadler’s exceptional quartet of performers assume different aspects of Daphne as she emerges from girlhood to adulthood and embraces her fate. All four move, vocalise (across octaves) and deliver text superbly - in the case of Jia-Yu Corti’s monologue that asks ‘why a tree?’ there are glints of mischievous humour but the words tap into a thoughtful awareness of how trees sustain landscape, animals and humankind across eons.
From ‘Daphne as a Young Girl’ - Mickey Mahar’s delicate hand movements and tendrilling arms almost presage future laurel boughs - the piece unfolds through episodes that build Daphne’s identity into a bravura mosaic of possible selves.
It’s superbly imagined, astutely theatrical and thought-provoking - totally in keeping with how Sadler never settles for easy, superficial dance-making. One night at Tramway was a welcome reminder of her restless, questing creativity - it would be good to see her return, soon.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here