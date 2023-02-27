The worst of winter is (hopefully) behind us and as the weather improves, you might be looking to get out and explore a new corner of Scotland. And with a variety of events and new openings taking place across the coming months, East Ayrshire would be an excellent place to start.

Bordering South Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire and Dumfries and Galloway –as well as North and South Ayrshire– East Ayrshire is easily accessible for those living in the central belt.

Yet while you are among the region’s lush fields and picture-perfect villages, urban life feels a long way off. As well as its charming scenery, the region is home to some standout tourist attractions and exceptional food producers, with a full calendar of events to be enjoyed.

First up is the long-awaited reopening of Dean Castle in Kilmarnock. Home to the Boyd family for more than 400 years, the imposing castle was built in 1350 and was showing signs of age in recent years, leading East Ayrshire Council, supported by East Ayrshire Leisure, to embark on a major renovation project.

A £5.2 million project has turned Dean Castle into a modern tourist attraction and museum which will open to the public on April 1

Costing £5.2 million, the project set out to turn the castle into a modern tourist attraction and museum which will open to the public on April 1.

Displays of note will include East Ayrshire’s collection of arms and armour and a selection of medieval musical instruments.

May is set to be a busy month in East Ayrshire, kicking off with the Irvine Valley Walking Festival on 12-14 May. The festival takes place across the villages of Hurlford, Galston, Newmilns and Darvel, and encompasses woodland, moorland and tranquil river paths. It has been running every year since 2002 and attracts hundreds of walkers to take part, exploring the area with those who are full of local knowledge.

The Boswell Book Festival will take place over the same dates (12-14 May) at Dumfries House in Cumnock. Inspired by the biographer James Boswell, who was laird of nearby Auchinleck, the festival is described as the only one in the world to celebrate biography and memoir. Previously attracting a host of famous faces, it also encompasses a popular children’s festival.

Foodies will also wish to note May 28 in their diary – when the Tastes of Ayrshire festival will take place. Expect lots of food and drink samples from some of the area’s best producers, as well as chef demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment.

There is another Tastes of Ayrshire event earlier in the month at the Ayr County Show on Saturday 13 May at Ayr Racecourse for those willing to travel to South Ayrshire for the day, with plenty to keep visitors entertained. The event includes the exhibition of various of animals, tractor displays, competitions, live music and children’s marquee with lots of entertainment for little ones. Food and drink are a key part of the event, and you can expect to enjoy a vast array of local produce that promotes the ‘farm to fork’ ethos.

Later on in the year, the Ayrshire Walking Festival runs over several days in September. The programme will include a variety of guided routes across the region aimed at different abilities and different social groups. Keep an eye out for a detailed schedule to be released nearer the time.

And for those who are true fitness fanatics, the River Ayr Way Challenge ultra-marathon will also be held in September. Brave participants will tackle a 40 mile route following the river Ayr from its source at Glenbuck Loch to the sea at Ayr. Try it if you dare!

Finally, the musical extravaganza that is the Cumnock Tryst will be held from 5-8 October. According to its artistic director James MacMillan, the Tryst aims to create a musical ‘coming together’ and bring a wide range of artists to the churches and halls of Cumnock.

Cumnock Tryst’s James MacMillan

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK

Families are never stuck for something to do in East Ayrshire with activities for all ages and abilities, writes Erin McDermott

East Ayrshire is the perfect natural playground for any adventurous souls looking for engaging activities, cultural events and unspoiled countryside.

With facilities once again welcoming back tourists and locals, this spring and summer marks the ideal time to explore the bountiful offerings available in this diverse region.

Whether you prefer to soak in the beauty of the landscape, the numerous cultural venues boasting new events and exhibitions, or you’re looking for a boost of adrenaline, East Ayrshire has more to offer than you might think.

Here, we break down some of the region’s top cultural attractions to suit all kinds of visitors.

FOR THE RAMBLER…

WITH a variety of path networks suitable for all levels, East Ayrshire has plenty of walking trails worth adding to your bucket list – from river valleys with wooded gorges to the glacially carved valleys of the Southern Uplands.

Some popular routes include the River Ayr Way, Loch Doon and the Doon Valley Area, which highlights the impressive presence of Loch Doon, the largest inland loch in Southern Scotland, Craigengillan Estate, and the Dalcairnie Falls.

A popular spot for ramblers and walkers is picturesque Loch Doon, which is the largest inland loch in southern Scotland

The Lugar Water Trail is another scenic choice as it edges around Knockroon Wood and follows the Lugar Water to Ochiltree while also taking in Dumfries Estate.

The Irvine Valley Trail, which links the local towns of Darvel, Newmilns, Galston and Hurlford, is an additional favourite.

There’s also a variety of local loops around some interesting and historic East Ayrshire villages, including Mauchline.

FOR THE THRILL SEEKER…

IF you’re keen to make new memories of adventure for all the family, then East Ayrshire will deliver the goods.

Water activities can be enjoyed this spring and summer in the shape of paddleboarding, wild swimming, or visitors can enjoy one of the popular canoeing spots in the area.

These include Loch Doon, the River Doon, River Ayre, and Ness Glen. There’s a host of local, experienced companies offering sporting activities. And at the Newmilns Ski Slope, guests can enjoy high octane ski and snowboard lessons or tubbing.

Newmilns Snow & Sports Complex (NSASC) is a volunteer led, community-run social enterprise, and a popular destination for children’s birthday parties.

FOR THE CULTURE VULTURE…

THE Dick Institute boasts one of the largest exhibition spaces in Scotland, and frequently displays new gallery exhibitions. Inside the venue you will also find a tearoom.

If you find yourself strolling through Mauchline village, then a visit to the Burns House Museum is a must. The museum caters for young and old alike, as it gives visitors a special insight into the life of Scotland’s National Bard. Burns and his wife, Jean Armour, lodged in a room in what is now Burns House Museum.

The Dick Institute welcomes thousands of visitors each year to view spectacular art exhibitions

Located in Cumnock, The Baird Institute, which originally opened in 1891, provides a centre for people to enjoy an eclectic collection of works at the museum. On display is an exhibit of Mauchline Ware, Cumnock Pottery, and a range of artifacts relating to the history of the local areas.

Other cultural, family-friendly highlights include the Heritage Centre Cumnock, and The Palace Theatre and Cumnock Town Hall host a year-round programme of performing arts.

FOR THE NATURE LOVER…

ONE of the most satisfying ways to enjoy the delights of spring and summer is to spend more time outdoors. Thankfully, East Ayrshire has plentiful options when looking for a place to escape and enjoy natural surroundings.

One of the best examples is Dean Castle Country Park. Easily accessible with ample parking, the park is home to the impressive castle, woodland trails and plenty of wildlife.

Deer, horses, pigs, geese, squirrels and more wildlife can be seen in the 200-acre park. The Treehouse café is open daily, and children can enjoy the adventure playground and Urban Farm within the park.

FOR THE CYCLING ADDICT…

ANOTHER method to spend a day outdoors and see even more of this picturesque region is to do it on two wheels. Cycle routes are abundant throughout East Ayrshire, the terrain and landscape mean cyclists will not be short of options.

Some recommended routes include exploring Galloway Forest Park, the Chris Hoy Cycle Path, Whitelee Windfarm and the National Cycle Network Route 73 (Kilmarnock to Irvine).

Why not get the whole family involved, as cycling has something for all ages to enjoy, even the local parks (Kay Park and Howard Park) offer easy routes.

For more inspiration on new adventures in East Ayrshire visit

