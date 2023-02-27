“The current challenges with cost-of-living and everything else is making hostelling a great option for people,” Margo Paterson, Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary at Hostelling Scotland, explains.

“People are looking for a more authentic travel experience – less frills, more thrills.”

Hostelling Scotland is a not-for-profit charity and has been running since 1931. The group runs and operates 30 hostels and has a further network of 24 affiliate hostels – these are independent operators who want to be part of the group’s network.

“I can see from guest reviews and wider feedback from the hostel teams that attitudes really have evolved. We all know about the misconceptions of the long-distant past of hostelling and the chores associated with it, but those days are well over,” Margo continues.

“Perceptions have changed but what hasn’t changed is the inclusive nature of hostelling. It always has been and I believe always will be, a great leveller. We offer safe, welcoming, and informal accommodation to anyone looking to explore Scotland.”

Facilities have continued to improve over time. Most hostels now boast self-catering facilities, en suite rooms, an alcohol licence, dry rooms, bike stores, and Margo notes Hostelling Scotland now has 17 dog-friendly hostels within its remit.

“On an average year we host approximately 360,000 overnights,” she says. “Outside of our UK guests, it’s also been great to see some of our international visitors return. Germany, France, The Netherlands, Canada, and the US are probably our most popular groups of guests.

“Everyone has cost challenges, but we are seeing good bookings this year on the back of a strong 2022.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back and maybe a bit of good weather: who knows?”

THE COWSHED BOUTIQUE BUNKHOUSE, UIG, SKYE

This luxury hostel is the ideal candidate for any travellers feeling apprehensive at the idea of shared accommodation.

Photo credit: Athena Zelandonii (Image: Photo credit: Athena Zelandonii)

Located five minutes from the ferry terminal in Uig, Skye, The Cowshed offers guests luxury rooms with modern comfortable furnishings, including a privacy curtain on beds, heated bathroom floors, and a large kitchen and lounge area to meet new people or relax in.

Photo credit: Athena Zelandonii (Image: Photo credit: Athena Zelandonii)

The Cowshed is found close to The Fairy Glen in Skye and boasts spectacular sunset views over the sea. It’s the perfect location for those looking for a tranquil, scenic escape on Skye while avoiding the crowds. The hostel also has dog-friendly pods on site.

www.skyecowshed.co.uk

LOCH OSSIAN YOUTH HOSTEL, FORT WILLIAM

For a truly wild experience in the Scottish Highlands, award-winning Loch Ossian Hostel is one of most remote accommodations in the UK.

With no vehicle access, to reach this 20-bed hostel you must arrive by bike, foot, or rail (Corrour station). It’s ideally suited for outdoor enthusiasts looking for an eco-friendly escape at the end of a long day in the wilderness of Rannoch Moor.

Nestled contently on the serene southern shore of Loch Ossian, the hostel is humble but homely with a fully equipped kitchen, small shop, and a drying rack and boot stand is available by the fire.

www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/loch-ossian

GLEN NEVIS YOUTH HOSTEL, FORT WILLIAM

This five-star VisitScotland accredited youth hostel is a popular choice for travellers looking to enjoy the Highlands. Here you can choose from comfortable shared dorms or private en suite rooms.

The facilities include a large open-plan living space with a log-burning stove and open mountain views. There’s a well-equipped self-catering kitchen, drying and laundry room, wet room facilities and secure bike store.

Food and drink can be purchased on site, and a continental breakfast can be pre-booked. The hostel is ideally designed to meet new people and relax in scenic, comfortable surroundings after a day outdoors, and the large deck area is a particular favourite with guests in the summer months.

www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/glen-nevis

CASTLE ROCK HOSTEL, EDINBURGH

For city breaks, hostels can be an effective way to enjoy more activities while being based in a central location. Staff will always have interesting local knowledge of the best things to see and do. Castle Rock Hostel, found beside Edinburgh Castle, is quirky, colourful and incredibly spacious.

Inside you will find walls packed with artwork, a pool table, multiple lounges (including the ‘groove’ and ‘posh’ lounges), a fish tank, and even a grand piano. The hostel team make sure guests feel welcome by keeping the atmosphere sociable and inviting. They also host regular events.

www.castlerockedinburgh.com

GLENCOE YOUTH HOSTEL, GLENCOE

This dog-friendly hostel is a popular location for avid walkers and climbers wanting to get a taste of all the rugged splendour on offer at Glencoe. The hostel is also conveniently located near to the ski resort and therefore embraces an alpine aesthetic.

Inside you will find 41 beds available with deluxe glamping pods also on the grounds, there’s a spacious kitchen, a snug lounge, drying rooms, secure bike store, and on-site parking is also available.

www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/glencoe

RHENIGIDALE HOSTEL, ISLE OF HARRIS

For a more rustic and rural experience, Rhenigdale Hostel on Harris is situated at the very end of a narrow road. This quaint cottage is nestled in a secluded bay on the rugged coastline and is operated by the Gatliff Hebridean Hostels Trust.

It’s a good location for walkers, cyclists and fans of the outdoors. The Postman’s Path is a popular route for mountain bikers looking for a challenging but rewarding trail. Sheet sleeping bags are required and may be hired for £3. The coastal views on offer at this secluded hostel really make it one to remember.

www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/rhenigidale-isle-of-harris

CALLANDER HOSTEL, CALLANDER

This distinctive, white-walled, and black-framed hostel is one of Callander’s oldest and most striking buildings. The 28-bed hostel is a social enterprise run by the local community and is home to a range of private en suite rooms, luxury glamping pods and a communal kitchen and lounge area.

Callander Hostel provides a great central base to explore Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and the surrounding countryside. Based by the River Teith, the hostel offers picturesque views of Ben Ledi and the Callander Crags. Callander Hostel opens for the season in April.

www.cyp.org.uk

GEARRANNAN HOSTEL, ISLE OF LEWIS

Known as Duncan’s House, after the crofter who lived there from as early as 1861, one of the key attractions of this island hostel is it’s close proximity to two beaches.

Found in the conservation village of Gearrannan on Lewis, it is now a micro hostel which sleeps 10 in dorms and three in an additional family room. Its thatched roof and drystone walls add to the cosy appeal of this charming hideaway.

www.gearrannan.com/hostel