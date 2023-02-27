At around 8.50am a disturbance took place outside Hampden stadium involving supporters from both clubs with violence directed at each other and officers.

No arrests could be made at the time and an investigation is now under way into this specific incident.

READ MORE: Man dies and girl in critical condition after three-car crash near Glasgow

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee, who is leading the investigation, said: “Prior to the match fans from both clubs were granted pre-arranged access, by the stadium operator, to set up displays – Celtic on Saturday, 25 February, and Rangers on the morning before the match on Sunday, 26 February.

“A proportionate stewarding and policing operation to support and facilitate this was in place.

“Supporters intent on disorder clashed outside the stadium on and around Somerville Drive with police intervention required to prevent escalation and disperse both sets of supporters.

“Officers acted swiftly in challenging circumstances to deal with what amounted to totally unacceptable behaviour. It was fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“Police Scotland will be writing to the football authorities and clubs with an expectation that they will review the circumstances and take appropriate action moving forward, we are committed to working with them in this regard.

“We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. We are asking anyone with information that can assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0933 of Saturday, 26 February, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.