ChatGPT or not ChatGPT? That is the question for nervous educators twitchy over this latest great leap forward in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Does the ChatGPT system give pupils an unfair advantage as it gathers and processes information and constructs very human answers?
Some fear it signals the end of reasoned thought and heralds an age of assisted thinking.
The International Baccalaureate does not appear to think so , this week sanctioning its use in examinations.
This is what you need to know about ChatGPT.
What is ChatGPT?
Developed by the American AI research company, OpenAI, it is essentially a tool. You feed it information which allows it to respond to questions and inquiries with accurate dialogue. What’s impressive about this particular Chatbot, launched last November, is the level of intelligence and the fact its responses sound uncannily human. This human ‘voice’ originates from the sheer scale of its programming. According to Stanford University ChatGPT operates within 175 billion parameters and has been trained on 570 gigabytes of text.
Read more: Deposit Return Scheme: Circularity Scotland chief warns of higher prices
What has the reaction been?
Within the world of AI and software development, very positive. In the wider world? A nervous welcome in some quarters, outright bans and blacklisting in others.
Who has reacted negatively?
New York Public Schools were the first to issue an outright ban on its usage in January, for very obvious reasons. In India similar restrictions have been put in place by education where they have now banned all electronic devices in exam halls. As you’d expect, although for slightly different reasons, China are also reticent. They claim it is spreading American misinformation and say it will not be available to citizens. Financial services giant JP Morgan Chase is among several companies to bar its usage, ostensibly over privacy fears.
Read more: Why an unhealthy interest in criminology gives me the creeps
Who has been more positive?
The International Baccalaureate (IB).
The who?
A non-profit foundation based in Switzerland, offering programmes for students at primary, secondary and diploma/careers programme levels. An internationally recognised organisation, it works with education authorities worldwide, including in Spain and Japan. Pupils on IB programmes can use ChatGPT, but must clearly state where text has been used and credit ChatGPT as the source. Basically, they can quote ChatGPT in their essays but cannot pass the work off as their own.
Which approach will work best?
The IB are perhaps wise in establishing parameters. Outright bans will be tough to enforce, particularly as this technology advances at a startling late. This is the third ChatGPT model and 100 times the size of ChatGPT 2.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel