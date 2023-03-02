Yet according to ONS data only just over 50 per cent of disabled people of working age in the UK are in employment. For those affected by sight loss the position is even worse. Their employment rate is unchanged in more than 30 years – with a recent study from the University of Birmingham reporting that only one in four people with sight loss are in paid employment.

Across the country that means that more than 300,000 blind and partially sighted people of working age are unemployed. Whilst some people may be unable to work because of illness or other disabilities, that still means that the others could fill Murrayfield, or Hampden Park several times over. What a waste of their potential and what a loss of social and economic activity.

It is shocking too that so many of those who are unemployed are vision-impaired young people. Many have had inadequate careers guidance which didn’t take account of, or fully understand, sight loss. That will inevitably make it harder for them to pursue their ambitions.

But even those who know the path they want to follow, and have attained the qualifications to do so, continue to experience discrimination from employers.

Assumptions are made about what they can do and the support they would need. There is also a lack of awareness of schemes such as Access to Work which would help both the employer and the employee.

People affected by sight loss are from all walks of life, with different backgrounds, education and social status. The way in which their sight loss affects them is unique and their experience can differ greatly from the next person. Having access to the right support, at the right time and in the right place – including at work – is critical for their life outcomes, including their career prospects.

No matter how prepared the individual might be, the attitudes they face from employers continue to be one of the biggest barriers – starting from the inaccessibility of the recruitment process, through to problems with employer support. We want to encourage employers to engage with us and other organisations working in this field, so that we can provide support to help them on their journey to becoming a more inclusive employer.

CSR (corporate social responsibility) and charitable giving agendas can challenge the entire company to cultivate much-needed funds for the sector and create opportunities for employment for those who have historically been left behind, under-served and/or excluded.

Our aim is to develop a deeper relationship with organisations who choose to support our work. Long-term impact is required to drive true social impact and change. Collaboration is the key as we look to the future with more inclusivity for people who are blind or partially sighted.

Blind and partially sighted children and young people have dreams and ambitions like everyone else. Working together, governments, the business community and the third sector can support them to achieve those, and take their rightful place in society.

Sue Sharp is CEO of the Royal Society for Blind Children