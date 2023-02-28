Police were called to a house in the town's Nairn Road around 1.15am on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.15 am on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, police were called to a house on Nairn Road, Greenock where a man was found seriously injured.

"Officers attended and the 37-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers are treating his death as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.”