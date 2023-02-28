Normally Scots have to content themselves with dreams of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland or the Arctic Circle to spy the Aurora Borealis. In recent days, they have been much closer to home and seen all over Scotland, even on the outskirts of our city centres.

For two consecutive nights queues of traffic have snaked through country roads, cars have been hastily abandoned and owners climbing hills or wading through muddy fields in the dark, all for a ‘bucket list’ glimpse of the elusive lights.

What are the Northern Lights?

Their journey begins on the surface of the sun, where a cloud of gas escapes and heads for earth. The trip takes as many as three days, after which it collides with the earth’s magnetic field.

READ MORE: Lorna Slater rules out delaying bottle scheme to keep her 'credibility' intact

At the moment of impact, this coronal mass ejection begins to change and gravitate along the earth’s magnetic lines to the polar regions. Mixed with the Earth’s atmosphere, it creates stunning displays of auroral light.

Did you say it travels to both of Earth’s poles?

Yes. Head south, towards Tasmania, Australia and New Zealand, and you will find similar crowds of stargazers, straining for a glimpse of the Southern Lights. You may have heard this expression used in recent days in relation to lights seen in Dorset and the south of England. This is poetic licence. It is not the Aurora Australis.

Where do they get their colour?

We have seen greens, reds, light blues and ethereal golds in Scotland’s skies, with green the most prominent in amateur snaps. The colours emerge when ions and atoms connect with the atmosphere. The colour itself is determined by how close they are to earth’s surface. The actual shape of the display, which often appears as a shimmering curtain, takes a range of forms and is influenced by the Earth’s magnetic force.

READ MORE: Neil Mackay: SNP is pushing progressive voters into the arms of Labour

What is the best time to see them?

Midnight is often listed as the optimum time by stargazers and astronomers, although they have been visible from around 11pm in recent nights. The later the hour and darker the environment the better.

Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights in Scotland?

Generally speaking, away from population centres and in the countryside. Undoubtedly the best places to see them in Scotland are the Dark Skies Parks, places with low or practically non-existent levels of light pollution and blessed with spectacular open skies. There are five in Scotland at Galloway Forest Park and Moffat, North Ronaldsay in the Orkney Islands, Tomintoul and Glenlivet in the Cairngorms and the Isle of Coll.