They were George Taft, 65, from Greenock, and Ian Catterson, 73, from Millport.

The tugboat they were on capsized while assisting a cruise ship off Custom House Quay around 3.30pm on Friday.

Following searches the bodies of the two crew members were recovered around 1.40pm on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man dies after fire and explosion at Perth recycling centre

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident with the assistance of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is carrying out its own enquiries.

Police said efforts will be made to recover the tugboat in the coming days.

Chief Inspector Damian Kane, Greenock Area Commander, said: “Our thoughts are with George and Ian’s families and friends and I’d request their privacy at this difficult time.

“As our enquiries continue there will be an increased police presence in the area. I thank the local community for their support and understanding.”