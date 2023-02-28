One of the brightest displays in years was visible across much of the country on Sunday night, while many across the country also got to enjoy the aurora for a second night on Monday.

Now the Met Office has confirmed that the dancing curtains of light, caused by electrically charged particles blown from the sun entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at high speed, could return tonight.

READ MORE: The Northern Lights in Scotland: What they are and where to see them

The national weather service said those living in the north of Scotland will have the best chance in the UK of seeing the phenomenon.

The Met Office tweeted: "Geomagnetic activity is starting to ease with the chances of seeing the aurora at lower latitudes reducing Northern Scotland is the most favoured area to see the Northern Lights again tonight, with western parts most likely to have clear skies."

Geomagnetic activity is starting to ease with the chances of seeing the #Aurora at lower latitudes reducing



👀 Northern Scotland is the most favoured area to see the #NorthernLights again tonight, with western parts most likely to have clear skies pic.twitter.com/jLcGMxG1Fg — Met Office (@metoffice) February 28, 2023

According to the latest Met Office aurora forecast, minor geomagnetic storms remaining possible tonight and perhaps early on Wednesday.

It will be limited aurora to the far north of Scotland or similar latitudes, the weather service added.

For the best chance to see the Northern Lights, read our handy guide here