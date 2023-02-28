An appeal to raise funds for the funeral of a hillwalker who died in Glencoe has surpassed £10,000 in donations.
Kyle Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire on Saturday February 18, for a three-day wild camping trip. Concern was raised for his welfare after he failed to return home the following Tuesday as planned.
The bodies of the 33-year-old and his dog Bane were recovered on Saturday afternoon following a search involving multiple Mountain Rescue Teams and Police Scotland, assisted by the RAF, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.
Following the tragic news of his death, a fundraiser was set up to help his family and fulfill Mr Sambrook’s wish to be cremated and have his ashes spread across Scotland.
A post by the organizer of the fundraiser read: “It breaks my heart to even be writing this. Kyle & Bane arrived in Glencoe 18/02/23 for a 3 day wild camping trip, they never returned home. They were found together in the mountains of Glencoe after a fatal accident on the mountains. Kyle has always wanted to be cremated and have his ashes spread in his favourite place, Scotland. We would like to also do the same with Bane, so Kyle can remain with his best friend, son, his everything. Anything you can donate, no matter how big or small, will help his family hugely. Thank you in advance.”
Since being set up, over £10,000 has been raised from an initial target of £5,000.
The organiser of the fundraiser confirmed that the extra money donated will be donated to “the local Mountain Rescue team in Scotland”.
