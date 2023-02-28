It makes a change from lukewarm tea and Lotus Biscoff.
Drinks on offer at Rainbow Room International's George Square salon include Blonde Ambition cocktails and Brewdog lager.
Last year the business became the first in the city to be granted permission to open a licensed bar on the premises.
While many hair salons will offer customers a complimentary glass of wine, they are operating "within a grey area" of the law, experts say and the salon did not want to go down that route.
Having a license means they are subject to statutory inspections, like any other city pub but can offer clients a wider offering than a glass of cheap fizz.
A bar area has been created in the bright and spacious reception area with high-backed stools creating the perfect people-watching spot looking onto George Square.
Licensing regulations means only clients are permitted to enjoy a tipple before or after their appointments. Drinks can also be served to your chair while your T-bar (pun intended) highlights develop and non-alcoholic options are available too.
I'm driving later so opt for a refreshing Raspberry Spritz as salon director Yasmin McMail selects a flattering root tint and scattered highlight combination.
It is the mark of a good hairdresser that she instinctively knows what shades to choose with minimal input from the client and I am delighted with the result.
Most of the drinks on the menu are very reasonably priced £6 and all the usual hot beverages are available too.
"We've only been open since December but the feedback has been brilliant," says Yasmin who says they wanted to create more of "an experience" for clients.
"We had a family in celebrating a 65th birthday and it was lovely, the place was buzzing," she said.
Make-up artists are now also available for the full package and I resolve to book the full package for a special occasion treat.
