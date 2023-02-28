Police were called to New Aberdour beach in Fraserburgh on Tuesday afternoon to a report of the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old woman.

The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, police said.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of the body of a 41-year-old woman having been found on the beach at New Aberdour, Fraserburgh, around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 28 February, 2023.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”