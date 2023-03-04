A pair of bone-conducting headphones designed for outdoor activities.

Good points?

Sitting on cheekbones in front of the ears allows the wearer to hear ambient noise which is much safer than buds or bulky pads that cover the ear canal. This position is also more comfortable as it removes pressure fatigue associated with traditional headphones.

They are also very lightweight and have a secure fit, so you don't have to worry about them falling out or shifting while you're active.

The Haylou wireless bone-conducting headphones also have a long battery life and come with a charging case that can provide multiple charges throughout the day.

Additionally, they are rated IP67 waterproof, which means they can withstand sweat and rain, making them perfect for sports and outdoor activities.

Audio quality is excellent providing a clear and balanced sound that is easy to listen to. They also have a built-in microphone, which works well for taking calls.

Controlling the audio functions is simple thanks to a large media button located on the left temple ridge. A single tap will play or pause while double and triple presses either skip or return to previous tracks.

The device is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, which provides a stable and fast connection for dual devices with low latency that eliminates frustrating dropouts.

Bad points?

The charging cable is short which can make it awkward to place down.

Best for ...

Anyone looking for a safe and innovative way to listen to music, podcasts and take calls on the go.

Avoid if ...

You would rather sacrifice safety for sound quality.

Score: 9/10.

Haylou PurFree BC01 Headphones, £99.99 (amazon.co.uk)