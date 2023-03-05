Persistent bloating is a key symptom of ovarian cancer, yet over half of UK women admit they'd change their diet before seeing their GP if they experienced it, a new survey has found.

Only one in three (34%) say they'd contact their GP if suffering with ongoing bloating, while 55% would try tweaking their diet - such as cutting out gluten or opting for probiotic yoghurts - according to the research by the charity Target Ovarian Cancer.

"These findings are extremely concerning and provide further evidence that there remains an awareness crisis in ovarian cancer," says Annwen Jones OBE, chief executive of Target Ovarian Cancer - which is concerned many women may be inadvertently putting themselves at risk of delayed diagnosis.

More than 7000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in the UK. Early diagnosis can make a big difference, but currently two-thirds of women are being diagnosed late.

"Target Ovarian Cancer won't accept that 11 women die every day from ovarian cancer in the UK. Not when survival rates in other countries are so much higher. And not when we can do something about it right now," says Jones.

"We know that early diagnosis increases the chances of survival and knowing the symptoms is vital to achieving this."

Get things checked

When bloating is so common though, how can you tell whether what you're experiencing is normal, happening because of food and gut issues, or potentially a sign of cancer?

"The term bloating is often used to describe a feeling of fullness in the tummy, which can often be associated with the lower abdomen looking swollen," says Dr Susanna Unsworth, in-house gynaecology expert for INTIMINA.

"Bloating is often a consequence of bowel issues, but it is also recognised as one of the potential symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"Occasional bloating that resolves quickly is not usually anything to worry about. However, I would recommend discussing the symptom with your doctor if you experience any of the following: bloating symptoms that persist for more than three weeks, or frequent and recurrent episodes of bloating (occurring two to three times per week without an obvious trigger)."

It's also vital to get things checked if the bloating is happening alongside other symptoms, adds Unsworth, including: "Vomiting or a change in bowel habit (constipation or diarrhoea), abnormal vaginal bleeding, blood or mucus in the stool, abdominal or pelvic pain, or a lump/swelling that you can feel in your abdomen."

Self-diagnosing can be risky

A lot of the time, bloating won't mean you have cancer, but it's always best to get things properly checked. Plus, even if there is an underlying digestive issue, you may still need tests - or more specialist treatment and advice for managing symptoms.

"There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to bloating - there's many causes and it's quite complex at times," says Dr Caitlin Hall, chief dietitian and head of clinical research at myota.

"For the most part, it's quite normal to experience a bit of bloating and tightness after a large meal. But when bloating is unexplained, or comes with pain, nausea, diarrhoea, cramps or a lot of smelly wind, it can be quite distressing.

"There are times where bloating is a side-effect of a more serious gut condition, including colon cancer, endometriosis, or IBD (inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's or ulcerative colitis)," Hall adds. "If you are experiencing severe abdominal pain, long-lasting constipation or blood in your stools, make an appointment to see your doctor."

Other ovarian cancer symptoms to be aware of

Also, severe or persistent bloating isn't always the main symptom of ovarian cancer, so it's helpful to be aware of all the potential signs.

"Ovarian cancer has been described as a 'silent killer' as the symptoms can often be mild and may go unnoticed in the early stages of the disease," says Unsworth. "By the time someone consults with a doctor, the cancer may have already become quite widespread.

"However, there are some symptoms that are potential warning signs of ovarian cancer (or other cancers) that I would encourage women to get checked out."

These include: "Low abdominal/pelvic pain that does not settle within two weeks, loss of appetite or feeling full quicker, urinary symptoms (going more frequently), change in bowel habit, new back pain, unexplained weight loss, abnormal vaginal bleeding (noticing blood in-between periods or after sex), or pain when having sex.

"Other, more vague symptoms can include breathlessness or persistent fatigue," Unsworth adds.

The most important thing?

If you notice any unusual changes or symptoms that are new for you or causing concern, check in with your GP - the sooner, the better.

Dr Charlotte Badescu, a GP based in North-West England, says: "We know that there is still work to be done in terms of raising awareness, both amongst the general public and healthcare professionals, so that we all understand the potential symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"For some patients, it can be uncomfortable approaching your GP with your health concerns, but it's so important that if you are experiencing persistent bloating, abdominal or pelvic pain, new urinary symptoms, or feeling full earlier than usual, that you make an appointment.

"Things are very busy at the moment in the NHS, but GPs definitely want to hear from you if you're experiencing or are concerned about any of these symptoms."

Find out more about the symptoms of ovarian cancer by visiting targetovariancancer.org.uk