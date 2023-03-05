Over half of men with an eating disorder have never had any treatment, according to new research.
Despite typically being linked with females, males account for a quarter of all eating disorder cases - and many are not getting any support, the eating disorder charity Beat is highlighting
"Eating disorders affect 1.25 million people in the UK, and we estimate one in four of those are men," says Tom Quinn, Beat's director of external affairs - speaking to mark this year's Eating Disorders Awareness Week (February 27 - March 5).
"We surveyed men across the UK about their experiences of an eating disorder and, alarmingly, we discovered over half have never had treatment for their eating disorder, and one in three have never tried to get treatment in the first place.
"There's a harmful misconception that eating disorders are female illnesses, which creates a great deal of shame and can entrench harmful behaviours for men who are unwell," Quinn adds.
The Beat survey found that as many as seven out of 10 men with eating disorders said that before they became unwell, they'd never heard of or read about another man with an eating disorder. "In fact, many men said they previously didn't believe men could develop eating disorders," Quinn points out.
"We know increasing public awareness of men with eating disorders is hugely important, to help widen the understanding of who can be affected by these serious mental illnesses, enable men to recognise warning signs in themselves and others, and reach out for treatment."
Many of the survey respondents admitted fearing how others would react to their eating disorder, being unaware they needed support, and not knowing what treatment was available.
"The sooner somebody accesses eating disorder treatment, the better their chances of making a full recovery, which is why it's so concerning that men aren't getting the treatment they need," Quinn stresses.
"We'd like to reassure any men concerned about their health that having an eating disorder is nothing to be ashamed of. Please reach out to your GP as soon as possible - you deserve help and it is available."
Every person experiences eating disorders differently, Quinn notes - however there are some behavioural, psychological and physical signs people can look out for. Here, Quinn talks us through eight eating disorder warning signs...
1. Mood changes
"Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses, which can often feel all encompassing, isolating and distressing, and changes in mood can be one of the first things others notice," says Quinn. Friends and relatives may notice signs somebody is having difficulty sleeping, struggling to concentrate or seems more irritable than usual.
2. Saying they've eaten earlier/later
In an attempt to conceal how much they're actually eating, someone with an eating disorder may be evasive about what/when they've eaten. "A person who is unwell with an eating disorder may also say they've eaten earlier or will eat later, or that they've eaten more than they have," Quinn explains.
3. Taking a long time to eat meals/strict dieting/avoiding food
Behavioural warning signs can include strict dieting, avoiding food, anxiety about eating in front of people, or taking a very long time to eat meals, says Quinn. "This can signify that somebody has become distressed about their food intake and may be restricting what they eat."
4. Food going missing/hiding food
If friends or relatives notice food inexplicably going missing or being hidden, it can indicate somebody's struggling with binge eating.
"This is a distressing eating disorder behaviour, where those affected eat a large amount of food in a short period of time, and people often feel out of control of what they're eating," says Quinn. "This is common for those with bulimia or binge eating disorder."
5. Going to the bathroom immediately after eating
People with bulimia may experience purging, where they compensate for what they've eaten by being sick, taking laxatives or over-exercising. "You may notice the person going to the bathroom immediately after eating," notes Quinn.
6. Sensitivity to foods
Some people may be extremely sensitive to the smell or texture of certain foods, which may indicate they're experiencing avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), which affects roughly 5% of those with eating disorders.
"People with ARFID may have a low interest in eating or struggle to eat enough, which can be linked to sensory-based avoidance or having a distressing experience with food," explains Quinn.
7. Strict fitness routines
Somebody with an eating disorder may try to burn off the food they've eaten by over-exercising. Quinn warns: "You may notice they become fixated on an exercise routine, or feel distressed when exercising isn't possible."
8. Physical changes
Physical signs of eating disorders can include weight loss or gain, tiredness and stomach pains - but someone with an eating disorder won't necessarily be underweight, or a teenage girl.
"'There's a misconception that you must be underweight in order to have an eating disorder, but eating disorders affect people of all weights, sizes, ages, backgrounds and genders," Quinn stresses.
"While eating disorders can have physical signs such as weight loss or gain, stomach pains or hair loss, it's important to remember that eating disorders are mental illnesses. It's crucial to look out for the psychological and behavioural symptoms, as these are much more common."
More information about eating disorders is available on Beat's website (beateatingdisorders.org.uk).
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here