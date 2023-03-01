However, if you're after a new experience of online gambling that is entirely different from what you are currently using, then Bitcoin casinos could be for you.

So, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the world of crypto gambling, these bitcoin casinos are a great option to help players make money using blockchain technology.

This article will look at five of the top Bitcoin casinos that offer various gaming options and features. We'll cover what each platform offers so that you can make an informed decision about which one is right for you.

Our Best Bitcoin Casinos for 2023

BitStarz : Best Bitcoin Casino for Online Crypto Gambling Overall

mBit Casino : Top Crypto Casino Site to Play No Deposit Bonus Games

7BitCasino : Get Welcome Bonuses & 100 Free Spins

Ignition Casino : Popular for Online Poker & Table Games

BetBeard : Best Bitcoin Casinos Site with Live Chat Options

#1. BitStarz: Our Best Bitcoin Casino for Online Crypto Gambling Overall

BitStarz is considered one of the best Bitcoin casino sites throughout North America because it provides players with a wide range of payment options, including credit card deposits and eWallets such as PayPal and cryptocurrencies.

The casino has been around for many years and has become one of the largest Bitcoin casinos globally.

The company says they were inspired by their customers' desire to make gambling more accessible to them and their family members, so they decided to try it themselves.

BitStarz is now one of the most popular crypto casinos for Bitcoin gamblers because they offer virtual currency gambling games at many different levels of play—from free spins on slot games to jackpots in video poker and blackjack tables.

They also have many different bonuses and promotions for players who want to take advantage of their special offers available throughout the year (their birthday promotion alone has won multiple awards).

Highlights

BitStarz is one of the leading Bitcoin casinos in the world, offering over 50 slots and 100 video poker games, including all your favourites like blackjack and roulette.

The impressive selection of games is available on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. With so many options available to you at BitStarz, there's something for everyone.

The site has been designed with gamers in mind, meaning you can play anytime, day or night.

Whether you're trying to win or have fun with friends, it doesn't matter because BitStarz will payout your winnings within minutes of making your first deposit.

The player’s area has been designed to make it easy for them to find their favourite games and have fun while playing them.

In addition, players have access to all the information they need before they begin playing, so there’s no need for them to spend time reading through long lists of instructions or FAQ pages when they want an answer quickly.

Pros

Seamless deposits and withdrawals

Anonymous transactions

Low processing fees

Welcome Bonus

Cons

High withdrawal fees for some currency options

#2. mBit Casino: Top Crypto Casino Site to Play No Deposit Bonus Games

mBit Casino is a Bitcoin gambling website that has been in operation since 2014. It was founded by a group of gaming veterans who realised a market for Bitcoin gamblers and casino operators.

The site is easy to navigate, with everything clearly laid out on the homepage. You can choose between the various desktop, mobile, and tablet options to play with.

In addition, the bitcoin casino’s website uses SSL encryption to protect your information during the transfer process, so you can feel confident when depositing your funds.

An essential part of mBit Casino for Bitcoin gambling is that it's all about fairness. When playing any game at mBit Casino, you'll be able to see how much everyone else has won or lost in real-time—no hidden fees or blackjack manipulation here.

You can also use mBit Casino as a place to find new friends or challenge yourself with some friendly competitions.

Highlights

The first thing you’ll notice is how immersive this gaming platform is. Bitcasino graphics make the game feel like it’s happening on your computer screen. The colours are vivid and realistic, and the sounds are crisp and clear.

You also don’t need to deposit money to play at mBit Casino. It’s one of the best features of this crypto casino, as no deposits are required for playing here.

So you can start enjoying the fun immediately without worrying about anything else except setting up an account and getting started with the game.

The mBit Casino platform has been developed to make all of your online gambling needs as fast and secure as possible. The payment system will be instant, and you will never need to wait for your winnings while the gaming platform processes them.

In addition to being fast, secure, and easy to use, the mBit Casino Bitcoin gambling platform does not require any money transfers.

All you need to do is deposit funds into your account with the casino operator, place an order for a slot machine or table game and start playing.

Pros

100% fair and transparent transactions

Fast withdrawal times

Fully secure platform

Excellent customer service

Cons

No VIP program

#3. 7Bit Casino : Excellent Gambling Site to Get Welcome Bonuses & 100 Free Spins

7BitCasino is another excellent gambling site that provides a platform for you to play your favourite casino games. The site offers slot and table games to its players and a range of popular casino games such as baccarat and roulette.

7Bit Casino has an excellent reputation for its fast payouts, so it's popular with players who want to get their money back quickly.

The site has a lot of what you'd expect from a crypto casino: a secure and easy-to-use interface, high-quality graphics, and plenty of bonuses and offers for new players. In addition, 7Bit Casino offers mobile access, so you can play from anywhere at any time.

You'll find that the site has a wide range of games available, including roulette and blackjack (with or without the dealer's card), craps, and poker.

There are also many types of slots available on this site, including Wheel of Fortune Slots, Jackpot Party Slots, Lucky Haunter Slots, Jacks or Better Slots, and more.

So, while 7BitCasino is still a relatively new casino in the industry, it has been gaining a lot of traction and is an excellent choice if you’re looking for something different from the usual run-of-the-mill betting casinos online.

Highlights

One of the things that players like about 7BitCasino is that it's one of the few casinos that offer Real Money Blackjack games. The site has more than 100 blackjack variants, so there's something for everyone looking for an online gambling casino.

Another cool thing about 7BitCasino is that they have an app available on all major platforms, including iOS devices and Macs. That means you can enjoy playing at home or on the go without worrying about downloading any apps onto your phone or computer.

In addition to offering traditional online slots, 7BitCasino also has some unique offerings like Jacks or Better (a slot machine featuring characters from American folklore), Pandemonium (a 3D slot machine featuring demons), Wild Safari (a 2D slot machine based on animals), and Golden Anchor (an ancient Chinese game featuring fish).

To top things off, 7BitCasino offers cashback bonuses on some of their best games, such as Slot Machines and Roulette tables. With these bonuses, players can get up to $500 in cash back just for signing up with them.

Pros

Fair gambling services

Easy to use and intuitive software

Wide range of games (roulette, slots)

Fast cashouts through several methods

Cons

Not the best-looking casino website

#4.Ignition Casino : High-Quality Crypto Games for Online Poker & Tournaments

Ignition Casino has been in business for over ten years and has grown to become one of the most popular online casinos in the world. This success is due to their unique approach to online gambling, focusing on customer service and satisfaction.

The casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, poker, croupiers, roulette, scratchers, and many more.

You’ll also enjoy some great promotions when you’re new and registering an account at Ignition Casino – something great to look forward to along with your gaming experience.

In addition to its main website, Ignition Casino has an app available on iOS and Android devices. In the app, players can access their accounts, make deposits, and play games. The app is also optimised for mobile devices to ensure that it works well on smaller screens.

Players who want more than just a place to play games can try Ignition Casino's live crypto casino section, which features 24/7 live dealer games like roulette and blackjack. This feature means you don't have to wait until you get home before playing.

Highlights

Ignition Casino is a safe and secure bitcoin and crypto casino site. They have a player protection team that works around the clock to ensure their players are safe from fraud, money laundering, and other illicit activity. They also offer various payment methods to suit your needs, including credit cards and PayPal.

Another helpful feature of the platform is that all the games are available in real money and free-play versions. There are also hundreds of different slot machine variations on Ignition Casino's website.

In addition, you can choose from various themes such as Egyptian, Wild West, and Chinese New Year, to name just a few examples.

Ignition Casino is a fully licensed gambling platform, which means that all its games comply with relevant regulations. That means you can play on their site with total peace of mind that their system is designed to ensure everything is done correctly and legally.

Finally, one thing you’ll surely notice about the platform is the sleek design: a modern look with clean lines and bright colours. It's easy to find what you're looking for on Ignition Casino because they've sorted everything into categories like "Slots" or "Blackjack."

In addition, the easy-to-use interface allows you to access the different games offered on their website quickly. The website also has a chat feature where you can talk with other people who are playing at the same time as you.

Pros

Cashouts are fast and easy

Sign up bonuses for new players

Convenient payment methods

An excellent customer service team

#5. BetBeard: Best Bitcoin Casinos Platform with Live Chat Options

Finally, on our top five list of Bitcoin crypto casinos is the BetBeard online casino, a top-tier gambling site in the world of Bitcoin.

They are one of the most trusted names in bitcoin gambling and have been around for a long time. BetBeard is a popular online gambling site and one of the best places to bet on bitcoin.

The site offers sports betting and crypto casino games, and they have an excellent reputation for quickly paying out your winnings.

It's easy to start with BetBeard if you want to bet on bitcoin cash. You can start by making an account at the BetBeard website or through an app that allows you to place bets using your mobile device.

Once registered, you can use the platform to bet on all of their available sports markets and some crypto casino games like roulette, blackjack, and poker.

The value of each wager depends on how much money you have saved up in your account at BetBeard. You can deposit funds into your account with most major cryptocurrencies or through other methods, including credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal accounts.

Once your funds are deposited into your account, you can start placing bets on any of the markets offered by BetBeard, including football games such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball, and NHL Hockey, among others.

Highlights

BetBeard has many features that make it stand out from its competition. For example, they have a mobile app for iOS and Android users and a responsive website that works on any device. They also offer various payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

BetBeard offers a variety of games for players to choose from, including sports betting, crypto casino games like roulette and blackjack, and poker tournaments. The site also offers other wagers like horse racing or prop bets on sporting events such as football games or baseball games.

The customer service team at BetBeard is extremely friendly and helpful in ensuring every player has a good experience playing on this site. In addition, the live chat feature is available 24/7, so if you need anything, just click the button next to the chat box, and someone will respond within seconds.

They also use email communication extensively instead of calling players directly, which allows them to respond when needed, which we feel is vital given how busy our schedules can sometimes get.

Pros

Quick deposits and withdrawals

Over 100 games

Secure and Private

Fast and responsive customer service

Cons

Fees can be higher

How we Picked Our Top Five Bitcoin Casinos with Crypto Bonuses & Promos?





We've been playing online casino games for some time and have seen many different sites come and go. As a result, we know what we like and what we don't.

So, when it came time to build our list of top five bitcoin casinos for online gambling, we combined our decades-long experience with our instincts about what's best for players.

Here's how we did it:

Reputation

Reputation is one of the most critical things in the world of gambling. It's no secret that there are many scams out there, and it's not always easy to distinguish between a legitimate operator and a fake one. So we made sure to include sites like online casino Singapore with a solid reputation, so you can rest assured knowing they are safe to play at.

Licensing Status

Next, we researched how each crypto casino had been licensed by the state of Nevada or another state. To be licensed in a particular jurisdiction, online gambling websites must establish a history of compliance with gambling laws and regulations.

We looked at each casino and checked if they had licenses in different countries and, if so, which ones. Some bitcoin casino sites may be licensed in your country, and some might not be, so you want to know before signing up. We only included sites fully licensed in their home countries and USA and EU countries where applicable.

Currencies Supported

The number of cryptocurrencies supported at a crypto casino or a bitcoin casino should be an essential factor to consider. Many players prefer to play with their favourite currencies, which is one of the most important factors when choosing your next Bitcoin casino.

Therefore, we listed only those casinos that offer a wide range of currencies, including Bitcoin and other popular altcoins like Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and many more.

Games Offered

There are several different types of games available at traditional online casinos today, but one thing remains true – they all come with some risk.

To avoid losing all your money, you need to choose a reputable website where you can find secure deposit and withdrawal options and an extensive list of games offered by various providers.

Our team has checked out many crypto casino and bitcoin casino sites to select the best ones for our readers, so feel free to look through our review section if you want more information about specific games offered by each crypto casino.

Customer Service

We looked for reliable bitcoin casinos that offer excellent customer service so that we can ensure your money is safe and we get the help we need. The good news is that we found a lot of places that offer excellent customer support.

One of the best things about our top five Bitcoin Casinos is that they are very transparent about their policies and procedures for handling deposits and withdrawals.

In addition, they all offer 24/7 support via telephone, email, or live chat, so you can always get in touch with someone who will be able to answer all your questions promptly.

Security

Security is another important factor we considered when ranking our top five bitcoin casinos for gambling.

We looked at how many different security measures they use to ensure player safety while using their site and outside of it, like whether they have anti-money laundering programs or use encryption technology.

These features are essential to keep player information safe from hackers and scammers looking to access your credit card information or steal your identity.

Factors To Consider While Playing Gambling Games On Bitcoin Casino Sites

Gambling is a hobby that many people can enjoy, but it can also be a source of stress and anxiety. There are many aspects to consider when choosing an online bitcoin casino for your betting needs, but you should consider some key factors.

Trust Reputation

The first thing you should be looking for in a Bitcoin casino is its trustworthiness. Bitcoin casinos are still relatively new and not as well-known as traditional online ones, so you may want to look at the ones that have been around longer if you're just starting.

While it's not always possible to get a crypto casino with a stellar reputation, you can do so by researching the company before entering into a deal with them. You should also look at reviews from customers who have used the crypto casino before and how happy they are with the experience.

Licenses And Regulations

When looking into whether or not an online casino has licenses and regulations, you should be aware that some countries have strict laws surrounding this area. In contrast, other countries don't care much about this gambling aspect.

Bitcoin gamblers can breathe easy when they play in regulated online casinos. That means you won't have to worry about being scammed because state regulators or other bodies have inspected the casino. It also means that your personal information will be kept secure.

Games And Software

Another thing you should look for in an online bitcoin casino is the games available. The more games available, the better your chances of winning big. There are two main types of games offered in the world of crypto-friendly online casinos: slots and table games.

Slots are based on traditional casino games such as Roulette or Blackjack, while table games are poker variants such as Texas Hold'Em or Baccarat. You might find a casino full of traditional slots, but if you like roulette or blackjack, it's worth checking out whether or not they have those options as well.

Payment Options and Currencies

Another thing that can affect your experience is payment options and currencies. For example, suppose there's only one currency available for gambling (like US dollars). That will limit how much money you can spend at each site without the risk of losing too much when making deposits or withdrawals.

Fortunately, most online Bitcoin casinos offer multiple currencies so that players from all over the world can enjoy their favourite games without worrying about exchange rates changing overnight due to new regulations or geopolitical events happening around the globe.

Bonus And VIP Programs

The best online Bitcoin casinos will offer you a bonus program that you can use to try out the casino’s games and enjoy various benefits. The most common types of bonuses are welcome, reload, loyalty, and freeroll tournaments.

A good bonus program should offer you extra money to play with, but it should also be fair and not too complicated to understand. For example, some casinos will give you a percentage match for every deposit or even offer free spins when using specific deposit methods such as credit cards or e-wallets.

Customer Service

Customer service is one of the most critical factors when selecting a crypto casino. You should ensure that the customer support team is available 24 hours a day for any queries or concerns regarding your account or payments.

This consideration is crucial if you’re unfamiliar with the platform or technology used by the site. For example, suppose you have any questions about how your account works or what happens when you deposit money into it; you should be able to get answers quickly via the platform’s available support system.

Website Security

Most people know that it's essential to check their bank statements for suspicious activity, but you should take even more precautions regarding online gambling.

The best online bitcoin casinos must have an SSL-level secure website. That means the casino and players must be safe from hackers, cybercriminals, and other online threats.

We recommend a dedicated team of security experts to protect the site from harm. They should also have state-of-the-art techniques to detect suspicious activity.

FAQs About Bitcoin Casinos

Q1. What Is Bitcoin Anyway?

A. Bitcoin, also known as cryptocurrency, is a virtual currency used to pay for goods and services on the Internet. It first emerged in 2009, when it was created by an anonymous programmer or group of programmers now known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin is not backed by any government or central bank but relies on cryptography to keep transactions secure and prevent fraud. This process allows anybody with access to the Internet to use Bitcoin without having to trust anyone else.

Q2. What Is Bitcoin Gambling?

A. Bitcoin gambling is just what it sounds like — you bet on the outcome of a sporting event or other competition using cryptocurrency.

Most bitcoin casinos accept this type of currency through automatic debit methods, allowing players to deposit money directly into their accounts and start playing immediately without having to deal with additional overhead costs or fees.

Q3. Is Online Bitcoin Gambling Legal?

A. Yes, Bitcoin is legal in the United States and most other countries worldwide. However, depending on your country and its use, it can be subject to restrictions.

Some countries have outlawed the use of cryptocurrencies, while others have not yet taken a stand. The Internet generally makes it easy for players to access Bitcoin gambling sites from anywhere in the world. However, some restrictions still apply depending on where you are located.

Q4. How Safe Is Bitcoin Gambling?

A. The short answer is that bitcoin gambling is safer than traditional casino games because no third-party middlemen are involved in the transaction process. Instead, the money goes directly from your account to theirs when you deposit at a casino.

From there, you can use it for anything from betting on sports matches to playing slots or video poker machines.

In addition, you don't have to worry about losing your winnings or having them stolen if a hacker gets into their system and steals funds from your account or personal database (this does happen).

Q5. What is Provably Fair Gaming, and How Does it Work?

A. Probably fair gaming verifies that the games in crypto casino and bitcoin casino are fair for all players involved. Provably fair means that a player can verify that the games are provably fair by checking their source code or running them on their machine for verification purposes.

Fair gaming is becoming more popular because it allows players to trust the operator due to their provable fairness system being available for all players to view at any time by their users.

Q6. Do I Need to Download Anything at all to Gamble at These Bitcoin Casinos?

A. No, you don't need to download any software or anything like that. The crypto casino and bitcoin casino sites are all web-based, and their software is entirely free. You can play from anywhere in the world if you have an internet connection and the ability to deposit via your cryptocurrency wallet or credit or debit card.

Q7. Can I Gamble Anonymously with Bitcoins?

A. Bitcoin gambling is one of the best ways to enjoy a completely anonymous experience. That means you will not have to disclose your identity or any other details to get started.

However, it is impossible to withdraw funds from a bitcoin casino in this case because all transactions are made using the user's Bitcoin wallet.

You will then have to manually confirm the transaction by sending an email or SMS message with your payment address and the amount of Bitcoin you want to deposit or withdraw.

Conclusion on the Best Casino Games to Play with Bitcoin Cash

As time passes, more and more crypto casinos and bitcoin casino sites will allow their users to gamble with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, making it much easier for those who use this currency to gamble online. With the up-and-coming trend of cryptocurrencies generally, it might be a good time to try online gambling with bitcoin.

The industry continues to grow and develop, regulatory issues are diminishing, and most importantly, you can win large sums for a relatively small investment.

This article was brought to you by Paradise Media and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.