Dance
Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Mary Brennan
Four stars
Conflict – physical or broodingly internalised – can be a useful tool in creating a dramatic dance piece. And conflict can be a compellingly good look when – as in the case of Rambert – there are dancers who can shift from swift ensemble athleticism to sensual languor or repressed emotional upheavals in the twitch of a hip.
On-stage, in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Rambert’s artistic director, the choreographer Benoit Swan Pouffer, has taken full advantage of the dancers’ versatility – and while devotees of the highly successful TV series will still cherish that original version, there is much to savour, enjoy and applaud in this specially contrived ‘prequel’.
Like the television drama, Rambert’s dance piece has been scripted by Steven Knight – his unenviable task being to compress elements of the first four series into just two acts. The first half sees Tommy and his Shelby kin caught up in the closing battles of World War One, their unswerving heroics in trench war morphing into the callous brutality of a turf war when they get home to Birmingham.
READ MORE: Review: Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Emelyanychev
Simply put: you keep fighting and killing to survive, and Pouffer’s choreography – driven by the loud, thumping rhythms of a live band on-stage – is packed with rushes of adrenalin and swaggering, macho movement. Guillaume Quéau (as Tommy) is master of every twist, turn and sinuous stretch – he even manages to make Tommy’s bouts of despair after his beloved Grace is killed seem plausible.
This opium-infused Act Two nonetheless has a slow, creepy feel that seems overly protracted, so it’s a relief when we come full circle, back to what the Peaky Blinders do best – fight to win! Remarkable dancing from amputee Musa Motha is beyond awe-some, but actually the whole company are in impressive form in a spectacular production that hopes to attract new audiences for dance.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here