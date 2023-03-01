Police have said that “incorrect information” circulated online was behind a large-scale disturbance in a Scottish town.
Hundreds of people surrounded a house in Dumbarton and attacked police vehicles when they were told to disperse on Tuesday evening.
The occupants of the house were taken to safety and two men were treated in hospital after bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers.
The house has now been boarded up and is not in use.
An investigation is under way into the incident, which also left a number of police vehicles damaged.
READ MORE: Fireworks thrown at cars and bins burned as youths rampage
Police said they received reports of a large crowd gathering outside a house in Graham Road at around 6.50pm.
Fireworks were thrown
Up to 300 people had gathered at the location and refused to leave when requested by officers.
No arrests were made, though a probe has been launched to identify those responsible.
Officers believe the group gathered at the location due to inaccurate information on the internet.
READ MORE: Dundee Halloween riot - Teenager charged and another reported
Area Commander Chief Inspector Ryan McMurdo said: “What happened in Graham Road last night is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused.
“I want to reassure the public a team of officers is working on the investigation to identify those involved and I have every confidence they will find those responsible.
“Due to last night’s incident, several police vehicles are out of service today, directly impacting local policing.
“As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest. However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions.”
Detective Inspector Karen Cameron said: “We continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and a search of the area will be conducted today. I would like to appeal to anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident to contact us.
“We have set up a mailbox for the public to contact us and email any images to OperationIridescent@scotland.police.uk.”
Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here