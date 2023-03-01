Hundreds of people surrounded a house in Dumbarton and attacked police vehicles when they were told to disperse on Tuesday evening.

The occupants of the house were taken to safety and two men were treated in hospital after bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers.

The house has now been boarded up and is not in use.

An investigation is under way into the incident, which also left a number of police vehicles damaged.

Police said they received reports of a large crowd gathering outside a house in Graham Road at around 6.50pm.

Fireworks were thrown

Up to 300 people had gathered at the location and refused to leave when requested by officers.

No arrests were made, though a probe has been launched to identify those responsible.

Officers believe the group gathered at the location due to inaccurate information on the internet.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Ryan McMurdo said: “What happened in Graham Road last night is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused.

“I want to reassure the public a team of officers is working on the investigation to identify those involved and I have every confidence they will find those responsible.

“Due to last night’s incident, several police vehicles are out of service today, directly impacting local policing.

“As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest. However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions.”

Detective Inspector Karen Cameron said: “We continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and a search of the area will be conducted today. I would like to appeal to anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident to contact us.

“We have set up a mailbox for the public to contact us and email any images to OperationIridescent@scotland.police.uk.”

Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.