Neil Canney was seriously wounded on the doorstep of his home in the town's Nairn Road after a firearm had been discharged.

He was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.

His family is aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

No one else in the house at the time was injured.

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller said: "Although we have yet to establish the motive for this attack, it does appear to have been a targeted incident.

“That said, this is a shocking incident and our thoughts are with Mr Canney’s family

"Extensive police enquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

"Our officers are also going door to door and there is a continued high visibility police presence in the area.

“From our investigation so far we know that a number of people, described only as wearing dark clothing, turned up at the house on Nairn Road before Mr Canney was injured.

“It is then believed that the group dispersed towards Angus Road.

“We’d be keen to hear from anyone who was in Nairn Road or the immediate vicinity between 12.50am and 1.15am who may have seen the suspects in the area or who may have dashcam footage from the street around that time.”

“This is a hugely traumatic incident for the family and friends of Neil. I believe the answer lies within the local community and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward or supply this information to the police anonymously.

“I fully understand that the community may have concerns in sharing any information with the Police but I want to give assurances that any information that is provided will be treated in confidence without the fear of personal information being disclosed."

Anyone who has any information that will assist the investigation can get in touch with police by phoning 101, quoting reference number 0151 of 28 February 2023.