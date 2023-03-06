There are still misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships – many of which also apply to the hospitality and contract catering industry, meaning that both are often overlooked when considering career options. The hospitality industry is an exciting, diverse place with brilliant opportunities and many unique experiences.

Many people have joined our industry and trained on the job, carving out interesting careers for themselves. An apprenticeship is the perfect complement to this, providing an aspirational career pathways structure for everyone from school leavers right up to managers.

The apprenticeship system in Scotland is changing to make it more responsive to the opportunities and challenges created by the evolving nature of work. The new approach allows employers and employees to design apprenticeships to cover their sector or occupation, ensuring that they reflect what work looks like today and consider future skills and technologies.

This is something that we feel very strongly about, and one of the reasons why we have introduced apprenticeships that cover Culinary, Front of House, Facilities Management, Business Administration, Retail, Customer Service and Management – and all with a continuous focus on sustainability.

For any organisation where people play a central role, attracting and retaining the best talent is crucial to success. For a people-powered business like ours, we need to be focused on making every job rewarding and showcasing how our industry can provide great career opportunities.

We are part of a barrier-less industry which means that you don’t need specific qualifications to join – we can offer skills training, as well as career development, and flexibility. I can think of no greater example of providing opportunities for all and tackling social equality.

The hospitality industry allows for flexible ways of working and one of our biggest focus points is how we make sure that everyone feels that they’ve got an equal opportunity to go on to a career pathway. We can offer a Foundation Apprenticeship, Modern Apprenticeship or a Graduate Apprenticeship, dependent on the individual’s needs.

Importantly, we also focus on the communities we operate in, such as outreach to schools. This will help pupils become business and employment ready and to start to close the skills gap alongside demonstrating the kind of opportunities available.

Our focus on training is vital. It’s helping individuals, but also helping us to future-proof our business – retaining and attracting the very best people whilst also honing the skills that we need to best support our clients and customers for today. These skills will support individuals throughout their life and in work. They'll also support economic priorities and renewal, including net zero ambitions.

Apprenticeships have the potential to transform the career prospects for people of all ages and play a crucial part in developing a highly skilled workforce for the future. Just like the hospitality industry, apprenticeships should not be overlooked at any stage of life.

David Hay is MD, Compass Scotland