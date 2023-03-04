THEATRE
Cyprus Avenue, Tron Theatre, until March 25
David Ireland’s pitch-black absurdist Belfast comedy about sectarianism gets its Scottish premiere where, let’s be honest, it will ring more than a few bells. David Hayman plays Eric, a loyalist who believes his five-week-old granddaughter is actually Gerry Adams. What follows is shocking and hilarious, often at the same time.
FICTION
Squeaky Clean, Callum McSorley, Pushkin Vertigo, £16.99
Tartan Noir can always do with a fresh injection of blood, so time to welcome Callum McSorley whose debut Squeaky Clean is a smart, nasty and really rather heartbreaking thriller set in and around a Glasgow car wash. Our introduction to DI Alison McCoist (yes, yes, she’s heard all the jokes) and likely to be the first of many.
MUSIC
Graham Gouldman, Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, Wednesday
You’re too late to get tickets to Self Esteem in Glasgow or Edinburgh this week. And Rozi Plain’s show in Leith is also sold out. But if you hurry you might bag a ticket for Graham Gouldman’s show at Saint Luke’s on Wednesday. Gouldman has a songwriting pedigree that dates back to the 1960s when he wrote hits for The Yardbirds and The Hollies. He then joined 10cc, co-writing many of the band’s biggest hits, including I’m Not in Love, Rubber Bullets and Dreadlock Holiday. And in the 1980s he teamed up with American singer Andrew Gold in the 1980s to form Wax. In other words, you’ll probably be able to sing along with every song he plays.
POETRY
StAnza, various venues, St Andrews, from Thursday to Sunday
Jenni Fagan, Don Paterson, Helen Mort, Hollie McNish and Linton Kwesi Johnson are just some of the names attending this year’s international poetry festival in St Andrews. The theme this year is “wildness” and along with the usual mix of poetry readings and workshops there will be film screenings, exhibitions, live music and even a guided walk with artist Juliana Capes. There will also be a celebration of the great Scottish poet Douglas Dunn. Visit stanzapoetry.org
COMEDY
Jon Richardson, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, Friday
The star of Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet the Richardsons kicks off the Scottish leg of the long-delayed The Knitwit tour in Dunfermline (with gigs in Dundee and Aberdeen to follow next weekend). What can we expect? “I have made a deliberate attempt to make this tour a string of the funniest things I can think of to say that make our two hours together an escape from everything else.” Now that’s a promise. Richardson will be back in April for gigs in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here