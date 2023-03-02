Edinburgh has been named among the ‘25 Most Beautiful Cities in the World’ by a renowned US travel magazine.
New York-based Travel + Leisure, which has nearly five million monthly readers, included Scotland’s capital in its ‘by-no-means exhaustive list’ of the world’s most beautiful cities.
Other cities to feature in the list included Kyoto, Cape Town, Palermo, Barcelona, Singapore and San Francisco.
The magazine said Edinburgh “sure is a stunner” and described it as “an ancient city set on a dramatic landscape of extinct volcanoes”.
The listing read: “An ancient city set on a dramatic landscape of extinct volcanoes and anchored by a grand, Acropolis-like castle? Yes, Edinburgh sure is a stunner.
“When your quads need a break (Edinburgh’s hills may make you think your veins are pumping battery acid), take a break in one of the many parks and squares or pop into a pub for fortifying steak-and-ale pie and a smooth Scottish stout.
“Attention summer travelers, the biggest arts festival in the world descends upon the city every August.”
London was the only other UK city to feature on the list.
