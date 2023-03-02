Situated on the edge of the protected Abriachan community woodland in the hills above Loch Ness, this picturesque semi-detached steading conversion has been sensitively conceived to a luxurious specification whilst retaining the building’s original features and character. It boasts high ceilings, exposed beams, and stone facings around the windows - and makes the most of its spectacular south-facing setting and views over the world-famous loch and iconic Urquhart Castle.



On one level the beautifully presented accommodation comprises 23ft open-plan living/dining/kitchen, with an exposed stone feature wall, corner wood-burning stove, modern fitted kitchen, and bi-fold doors into a 20ft glazed conservatory sitting room linking to the garden. Both spaces benefit from rustic variegated slate-tiled flooring paired with oil-fired underfloor heating which extends throughout the house.



Off the other side of the living space is a spacious double bedroom with exposed stone wall and timber ceiling beams, and an adjoining fully tiled contemporary shower room. Other notable features include an on-site electric car charger, and fibre broadband.

Externally, the property has a gravelled driveway leading to a sizable parking area at the side of the house, while the enclosed garden grounds extend to just over half-an-acre – laid mainly to grass with the addition of a small log store.



There is also scope for further development and plans have been drawn up for a contemporary one-bed annexe within the grounds, however, construction will be subject to acquiring the necessary consents.



Although rural, Hamish’s Hame is just nine miles from Inverness, close to local facilities at Drumnadrochit, and situated in an area renowned for native wildlife and outdoor leisure opportunities, including woodland walks and cycle trails.

Whoever Hamish was is a mystery, but his delightful wee hame is a highland gem, for sale at offers over £275,000 with Galbraith Inverness.