WITH a current annual turnover of more than £25,000, Hamish’s Hame is currently in high demand as a holiday let – and it’s easy to see why.
Situated on the edge of the protected Abriachan community woodland in the hills above Loch Ness, this picturesque semi-detached steading conversion has been sensitively conceived to a luxurious specification whilst retaining the building’s original features and character. It boasts high ceilings, exposed beams, and stone facings around the windows - and makes the most of its spectacular south-facing setting and views over the world-famous loch and iconic Urquhart Castle.
On one level the beautifully presented accommodation comprises 23ft open-plan living/dining/kitchen, with an exposed stone feature wall, corner wood-burning stove, modern fitted kitchen, and bi-fold doors into a 20ft glazed conservatory sitting room linking to the garden. Both spaces benefit from rustic variegated slate-tiled flooring paired with oil-fired underfloor heating which extends throughout the house.
Off the other side of the living space is a spacious double bedroom with exposed stone wall and timber ceiling beams, and an adjoining fully tiled contemporary shower room. Other notable features include an on-site electric car charger, and fibre broadband.
Externally, the property has a gravelled driveway leading to a sizable parking area at the side of the house, while the enclosed garden grounds extend to just over half-an-acre – laid mainly to grass with the addition of a small log store.
There is also scope for further development and plans have been drawn up for a contemporary one-bed annexe within the grounds, however, construction will be subject to acquiring the necessary consents.
Although rural, Hamish’s Hame is just nine miles from Inverness, close to local facilities at Drumnadrochit, and situated in an area renowned for native wildlife and outdoor leisure opportunities, including woodland walks and cycle trails.
Whoever Hamish was is a mystery, but his delightful wee hame is a highland gem, for sale at offers over £275,000 with Galbraith Inverness.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article