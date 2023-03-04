The Broughton and Bross Bagels, Edinburgh
Two of Edinburgh’s best-known restaurant brands have joined forces to create lip-smacking meaty feast. The Broughton, a Michelin gastropub, and Bross Bagels, the Edinburgh-based bagel emporium, are launching a limited edition Sunday roast. The Broughton, known for its famous Sunday roast, will launch The Holey Roast from Wednesday, March 8. This unique treat is everything you could want from a bagel, with roast beef, potato hash, celeriac remoulade, rocket and a gravy Mayonnaise on a Toasted Bross ‘Everything’ Bagel for just £9.50.
IG: @thebroughtonedi
Eorna, Edinburgh
This Spring, two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars – chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery – will open a new Edinburgh restaurant on the city’s Hamilton Place in Stockbridge. The restaurant’s focal point is a 12-seat counter-top “Chef’s Table” overlooking the kitchen, where owners Brian and Glen cook and host. Diners will be served an ever-changing tasting menu made up of the best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines.
IG: @eornarestaurant
The Bridge, St Andrews
The Bridge restaurant at Rusacks, St Andrews will debut a new Mediterranean menu designed by chef Francesco Boto and overseen by executive chef Derek Johnstone. The new all-day dining offer celebrates the abundant flavours of Mediterranean cuisine, drawing culinary inspiration from the France, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Adriatic and the Levant. The Bridge’s wood-fired oven will bake sourdough pizzas and home-made focaccia, while the grill will serve up locally sourced Scottish lamb, beef, fish, and Italian sausage.
IG: @thebridgerusacks
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here