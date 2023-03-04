The Broughton and Bross Bagels, Edinburgh

Two of Edinburgh’s best-known restaurant brands have joined forces to create lip-smacking meaty feast. The Broughton, a Michelin gastropub, and Bross Bagels, the Edinburgh-based bagel emporium, are launching a limited edition Sunday roast. The Broughton, known for its famous Sunday roast, will launch The Holey Roast from Wednesday, March 8. This unique treat is everything you could want from a bagel, with roast beef, potato hash, celeriac remoulade, rocket and a gravy Mayonnaise on a Toasted Bross ‘Everything’ Bagel for just £9.50.

IG: @thebroughtonedi

 

Eorna, Edinburgh

This Spring, two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars – chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery – will open a new Edinburgh restaurant on the city’s Hamilton Place in Stockbridge. The restaurant’s focal point is a 12-seat counter-top “Chef’s Table” overlooking the kitchen, where owners Brian and Glen cook and host. Diners will be served an ever-changing tasting menu made up of the best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines.

IG: @eornarestaurant

 

The Bridge, St Andrews

The Bridge restaurant at Rusacks, St Andrews will debut a new Mediterranean menu designed by chef Francesco Boto and overseen by executive chef Derek Johnstone. The new all-day dining offer celebrates the abundant flavours of Mediterranean cuisine, drawing culinary inspiration from the France, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Adriatic and the Levant. The Bridge’s wood-fired oven will bake sourdough pizzas and home-made focaccia, while the grill will serve up locally sourced Scottish lamb, beef, fish, and Italian sausage.

IG: @thebridgerusacks