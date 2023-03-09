As I mentioned last week, the sale of peat-based compost will finally be discontinued by 2024 so gardeners will have to use peat-free alternatives. That’s a good thing. But we all know how unreliable some of these brands can still be.

Even ones that had done well in the past could become unreliable the following year so the annual quality tests by Which? Gardening are invaluable. Which? even found one brand differed in quality between stores in the same year.

We start the year by using seed sowing composts and to help us, Which? has just conducted a new experiment. The researchers wanted to see whether it was a good idea to apply a liquid feed to germinating seedlings.

The organisation selected different types of composts to see if liquid feeding could be helpful with a range of materials.

They selected three composts: Westland New Horizons, Melcourt Sylvagrow Multipurpose and Coco & Coir CocoGrow. They used tomato ‘Red Alert’ and petunia ‘Express Rose’.

Although seeds have enough nutrient stored within them to germinate, they will need nutrient from the growing medium in order to start developing roots and push their cotyledon leaves above the surface so that they can start photosynthesising.

Big seeds such as peas and beans have large stores of nutrient but the smaller the seed the smaller the reserves and the shallower you need to sow to let the tiny plant quickly reach the light.

The researchers at Which? started using liquid feeds once 50% of the seed had germinated and continued feeding for eight weeks. They applied the feed at different rates, from the full amount recommended by the manufacturers to a teaspoon to show whether the feed was useful. They found that those given the full amount of feed were the best performers.

Which? used Miracle-Grow all-purpose concentrated feed and also tested slow-release pellets, but I believe liquid seaweed meal or comfrey liquid make good organic alternatives and recommend them.

I must add that a 1:3 mix of well sifted home made compost and leaf-mould is an excellent alternative option for those who make their own compost.

There is of plenty nutrient in the compost so no liquid feed is needed and where seedlings need low-nutrient compost and good drainage, horticultural grit should be added.

Plant of the week

Scilla siberica ‘Alba’ is an early flowering spring bulb with dainty, bell-shaped white flowers. These Scillas only grow to about 10cm tall so need an open sunny spot with well drained soil if they are not to be lost amongst taller neighbours. They grow happily in a pot and can be naturalised in short grass though you will have to be careful not to tread on them when they first appear. Many Scillas are blue but this white form adds to the spring palette as snowdrops fade.