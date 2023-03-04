You.

Me?

Nope, I am talking about You. The Netflix drama starring Penn Badgley as the chisel-jawed serial killer and stalker Joe Goldberg. The first five episodes from the fourth series began streaming last month, with the remainder of the run available to watch this week.

A quick recap?

The psychological thriller is based on Caroline Kepnes’s bestselling novel of the same name. Initially set in New York and then Los Angeles, with Joe on the lam and the body count well into double figures, the latest instalment of You sees the action switch to London.

The chameleon-like character has reinvented himself almost as many times as Madonna, Prince, Cher and Lady Gaga combined. Among his past incarnations are mild-mannered bookshop manager and dull suburban husband-and-father.

Joe Goldberg is now masquerading as a dreary university English literature professor under the assumed name Jonathan Moore.

I am sensing there is a twist.

Very astute. After – quite literally – getting away with murder, the tables have turned as Joe finds himself an unwitting pawn in someone else’s dastardly game.

Who is in the cast?

The line-up includes Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts and Dead Pixels), Ed Speleers (Outlander), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

When can I watch?

You returns to Netflix on Thursday.