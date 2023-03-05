Audrey Magee

Faber & Faber, £8.99

Review by Rosemary Goring

OFF the Atlantic coast of Ireland lies a tiny wind-blown island. It has a population of 92, comprised of 12 families, whose number, in the summer of 1979, swells by two. An artist – Mr Lloyd, from London – and a linguist – Jean-Pierre Masson, from Paris – take up residence, paying royally for their spartan accommodation and a diet that consists mainly of fish and potatoes. Recognising a rival for the islanders’ attention or, you might say, for their soul, they loathe each other on sight.

Reminiscent of St Kilda in appearance – it is a rock, three miles long and half a mile wide – Audrey Magee’s unnamed island is one of the last bastions of Irish speakers. As its title suggests, The Colony is a novel about occupation and oppression, the rock encapsulating centuries of Irish history and bitterness.

Among the oldest members of the community is Bean Uí Fhloinn. At 89, she has no English and is a perfect case study for JP, a French academic who, for the past few years, has been tracing the evolution of her native tongue through four generations of her family. While she speaks only Irish her grandson Séamus is bilingual, and insists on being called James. Hence JP’s rage at discovering that this summer an Englishman has arrived, and is polluting everyone’s ears.

He is not the only one using the islanders to further his career, but at least he is sympathetic to their way of life, and possibly more passionate and purist about it than they are. Lloyd the artist, on the other hand, is unscrupulous in his dealings with the islanders, and dismissive of the notion that an indigenous language must be protected from extinction: “It’s a language. A way to talk to each other. To buy bread in a shop. Nothing more.” Thus these two men embody conflicting attitudes to endangered languages. This is not the least of the contrivances that make The Colony feel like a petri dish for exploring a theme.

The Irish language has been a political grenade for centuries. It was given formal recognition as an official language in 1922, but even today, wrangling over its status has the power to close Stormont for months at a time. Now, there are more Irish speakers in cities like Dublin than in the areas where it once held sway, showing awareness of the need to preserve it.

In her second novel, Magee, a former journalist who covered the Troubles and the war in the Balkans, steps into the minefield that is the fight between language, identity, and the political forces that smothered the mother tongue for their own ends.

By way of offering readers a potted summary tracing the links between the suppression of Irish and the origins of Ireland’s sectarian conflict, she shows JP working on his thesis. He outlines the sidelining of Irish speakers, whose denigration began with Henry VIII. It was he who dissolved the monasteries and ushered in an era of class distinction based on religion. Thereafter, Ireland was divided between English-speaking Protestants, who held positions of authority, and Irish-speaking Catholics who, if they did not learn to speak and write in English, failed to thrive. As JP writes: “Irish in time became the language of the peasants, of the impoverished, of the uneducated.” It shrank into a private language, spoken at home.

Few places are more private than Magee’s cliff-bound island, where past and present collide in the space of a summer.

Writing with precision and wit, her painterly eye finds company in Lloyd, who views the world through the medium of paint. He also exudes unthinking imperial superiority. “I read in a book that you people always sing while rowing,” he says to the men bringing him to the island. “Not a very good book then, is it, Mr Lloyd?”

The island’s history of hardship is represented by Bean Uí Fhloinn’s granddaughter Mairéad, who lost her husband, brother and father in a fishing accident. This left her son James fatherless. In a revolving narrative that switches between perspectives, sometimes within the same sentence, Magee movingly portrays Mairéad’s still raw grief, and her complicated relationship with an island that she and her husband, a reluctant fisherman, had hoped soon to leave. Her losses are counterpointed by Magee’s account, between chapters, of every individual murdered in the Troubles in the summer of 1979: who they were, when and where it happened, the families they left behind. It is a shocking tally, the brutality and pointlessness incomprehensible.

Itemising those killed ostensibly in the name of religion charges the narrative with contemporary relevance. Needing no commentary, it shows the poisonous legacy that has festered since the Irish language was first outcast and which, if the Brexit protocol falls apart, might erupt again. (First published in 2022, just over a year before Rishi Sunak’s “Windsor Framework” announcement, the novel was Booker longlisted and has now been released in paperback.)

At the heart of the novel is the growing bond between Mairéad’s son James and the English artist. At 15, James knows he cannot follow his father’s footsteps. “I won’t be that fisherman. That tradition. That drowning tradition … Not for me, Mam.” Nor can he act as guardian of the island’s heritage: “my mother, my grandmother, my great-grandmother, and now they’re giving me the mother tongue to look after as well ... I don’t want so many mothers.”

The tension between islander and Londoner, both artists – and the boy’s talent possibly the greater – is the finest part of the novel. In what otherwise feels too schematic and carefully wrought, this relationship is vividly and movingly emblematic of the treachery of the coloniser, yet works on its own terms too.

Elsewhere, as Magee reveals the Frenchman’s past, to show that he is the child of a colonial marriage, between an Algerian mother and French father, it feels as if so many layers of meaning, and repetition of past pain, are laid on this island it is in danger of sinking.

JP’s father wanted his son to be French, to eat rabbit stew and apple tart. When that very dish is served on the island, Magee seems to suggest that cultural and linguistic borders cannot be patrolled, or prevented from seeping into each other, in a nourishing way.