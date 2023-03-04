Daffodils are beginning to trumpet their yellow presence again in woodlands and gardens. The perennial charm of these glorious spring flowers is matched by the perennial popularity of William Wordsworth’s tribute to them.

His poem, written more than 200 years ago in the Lake District, can still top lists for readers’ favourite poem in the English language.

LESLEY DUNCAN

 

I WANDERED LONELY AS A CLOUD

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o’er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd

A host of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

Continuous as the stars that shine

And twinkle on the milky way;

They stretched in never-ending line

Along the margin of a bay:

Ten thousand saw I at a glance,

Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.

The waves beside them danced; but they

Outdid the sparkling waves in glee:

A poet could not but be gay,

In such a jocund company:

I gazed – and gazed – but little thought

What wealth the show to me had brought.

For oft, when on my couch I lie

In vacant or in pensive mood,

They flash upon that inward eye

Which is the bliss of solitude;

And then my heart with pleasure fills,

And dances with the daffodils.