The TV scriptwriter has set her new theatre musical, The Worm Who Turned, in the world of vegetables, which as we know is a subject as hot as a potato.

Or more precisely, the setting is an allotment. But how, you are wondering, can the cold hard ground which somehow offers up earthly delights in the form of cabbages, carrots – and Therese Coffey’s favourite, the humble tumshie – provide the conflict and drama from which comedy can spring?

Ah, well. It transpires that Juliet Allotments are the most sought-after allotments in Glasgow’s west end. Property developers are eyeing the land in the way supermarket shoppers eye up a luscious green pepper.

We learn that a company wishes to build luxury flats, but what will the allotment owners do? Will they bend, and take the bribes? Or dig in and protect their beetroots with all the energy they can muster?

Millar, whose last Oran Mor play was Mr Moonlight, the hugely successful story of Frankie Vaughn’s Glasgow adventure, admits she knew little of allotments before setting her story in the world of lettuce and cucumbers.

“I went to see one, to get an idea of what they were about,” she recalls of her research. And it was like a little village, with a toilet block, laid out in the Berlin allotment model.

“But of course, to write a play set in this world you have to create relationship conflict, and what I learned was that lots of people don’t actually go to their allotments to dig – they go to relax, to have a coffee and a bun and to chat with friends.

“That made me think about the partners who don’t go to the allotments. Does this suggest broken relationships? And I came up with this sex triangle idea.”

Miller reveals that her inspiration for the love conflict – getting dirty in the dirt – arrived from unusual source material.

“One of my favourite French films is Les Diaboliques,” she says, of the 1955 murder revenge tale. “And I’ve been reading Blott on the Landscape, Tom Sharpe’s depiction of how relationships break down – it’s wonderful.”

It sounds a heady mix. But to add to all that, the play features eight songs by Andy McGregor, the writer behind incredible theatre successes such as Crocodile Rock and Spuds. “Andy’s songs are fantastic,” says Millar.

“He knew instinctively how to capture the mood of the piece and how to use songs to take the story forward. I never imagined this play would develop into a musical when I began writing, but I’m so glad it has. When you add to that the amazing talent of the actors, the result looks terrific.”

The play features George Drennan as Ford, one of the committee members. Clare Waugh plays Jane the treasurer and Helen Logan plays Ford’s wife.

But will the play sell the idea of allotments to those who may consider that world to be a little, well, wormy and dull? “I don’t know, but I want an allotment,” says the writer, smiling.

“They’re fantastic, and the perfect place to escape to. And you can really imagine lots more going on there than you would suspect.”

The Worm Who Turned is showing at Oran Mor, Glasgow, until Saturday.

Walliams is back

ARE there no limits to David Walliams’s talents?

Not content with achieving massive success in the children’s book market with favourites such as Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, Walliams has decided he won’t leave theatre alone either.

Demon Dentist is his latest children’s novel to make the transfer from page to stage. Much to the delight of those who love schlocky, Roald Dahl-esqe horror.

Demon Dentist tells the story of Alfie and Gabz (best friends; not boyfriend and girlfriend) who discover some strange things going on their town. Why is it that when children leave their teeth for the Tooth Fairy they wake up to find – not the usual pound coin (or a fiver if you live in a more expensive postcode) but some very odd things indeed?

Meanwhile, we discover that Alfie lives with and cares for his poorly disabled father, following the death of his mother. Alfie already has a fear of dentists after an unpleasant experience six years ago and has not been back since. The family are visited by bubbly social worker Winnie who tries to get Alfie to see the local dentist – or have rotten teeth for the rest of his days.

But when we drill down into the detail, we discover the demon dentist to be the evil Ms Root.

Does this stop Alfie from fixing up his teeth? Will the children in the audience bite hard into the storyline, or themselves come to worry about a trip to the dentist?

Reviews suggest Walliams has been clever enough to rein in the shock material, and as his books suggest, he does fantastical rather well. He’s also especially fond of slapstick and the writer is certainly not afraid to throw in toilet humour, which he knows kids love, but just as much as he thinks parents will stand for.

The Kings’ Theatre, Glasgow, March 9-11.