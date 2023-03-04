4-29 March. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Artist Mary Morrison is from the Outer Hebrides and much of her work draws from the space, light and elemental qualities which are unique to the islands. Alongside works inspired by the Atlantic archipelago, visitors can also discover works relating to the landscape of the Scottish Borders.

andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions

Where Sky Meets Earth

4-25 March. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

This exhibition from the Scottish Gallery presents a series of atmospheric works by American artist Janise Yntema that combine fine art with philosophy. The majority of paintings in this exhibition were made during the artist’s extended visit to Scotland back in 2021. Visitors can discover works made in Yntema’s speciality, the ancient painting techniques of beeswax encaustic.

scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/where-sky-meets-earth/films

Disquiet Beauty

8 March-2 April. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Elaine Spears is an artist of the ethereal whose works create an air of resilience, agency and intent. Her most recent work centres on Victorian corsetry and the politics of dress throughout history focusing predominantly on the idea of a corset as a metaphorical cage.

arushagallery.com/exhibitions

Pet Rock – Matty Rimmer

11 March-28 May. Entry free. Collective, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

Pet Rock explores the phenomenon of corporate aquariums. Collective’s Hillside gallery space will become a characterless lobby enlivened by a free-standing aquarium wall with submerged vibrant sculptures. The exhibition is part of Collective’s Satellites Programme, which supports emergent practitioners based in Scotland.

collective-edinburgh.art/programme/matty-rimmer-pet-rock

The Testament of Alexander Jaffray

4 March-3 September. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1FQ.

2023 marks the 350th anniversary of the death of Alexander Jaffray. The manuscript on display was acquired in 2022 by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives and is thought to have been transcribed in 1673, shortly after Jaffray’s death. This rare and important document provides a fascinating insight into Jaffray’s faith.

aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM

Land, Sea and Sky Art Exhibition

7-12 March. Entry free. The Stables Causeway, Cromarty, IV11 8XS.

This show features works from local artists Jane Angel, Simon Jackson, Michele Gunn and the late Gordon Gunn. Visitors can discover a variety of works from abstract paintings to watercolours, inspired by various landscapes in Scotland.

cromartyartstrust.org.uk

Spring Exhibition

4-31 March. Entry free. Cyril Gerber Fine Art, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RL.

Gerber Fine Art, founded in 1988, is the oldest established fine art gallery in Glasgow. The exhibitions on display have focused mainly on 19th-21st century British paintings, watercolours, drawings and sculpture. In the latest show, visitors can discover work from important Scottish Masters and Modern British Artists including Joan Eardley, Colquhoun and MacBryde.

gerberfineart.co.uk

Ifeoma U Anyaeji – The Journey of my Masquerade

4 March-4 June. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Applying a unique practice which she describes as Plasto-art, artist Ifeoma U Anyaeji experiments with global pollutants and transforms them into textiles to make her designs. She uses a Nigerian hair-plaiting technique called threading and reflects on the loss of such traditions as well as the environmental problems she has encountered in her community in Nigeria.

tramway.org

Repeat Patterns

4 March-15 October. Entry free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

This exhibition of works on paper, fabric and sculpture has been commissioned by Glasgow-based artists Helen de Main and Mandy McIntosh. The work on display emerges from research and conversations about feminism and social reproduction and is addressed through radical printmaking practices.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/1/helen-de-main-mandy-mcintosh-repeat-patterns

Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman

8 March. Entry from £12. Eastwood Park Theatre, Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, G46 6UG.

Released to coincide with International Women’s Day, don’t miss this exhibition on screen. Mary Cassatt made a career painting the lives of women around her and this film introduces viewers to the often-overlooked artist whose own career was full of contradiction. Listen to the world’s most eminent Cassat curators and scholars as they share this riveting tale of great social and cultural change.

ercultureandleisure.org/events/mary-cassatt-painting-the-modern-woman

Charlotte Cohen