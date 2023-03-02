It came following an operation on Wednesday afternoon in the Balornock area of the city.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Division stopped a car on Wallacewell Road and recovered 9kg of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £540,000.

£120,000 in cash was also recovered.

Police said a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs recovery.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.